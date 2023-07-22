Auskick expands offering

Michael Lloyd

Due to popular demand, Auskick extended their season in Longreach into Term 3.

With all past player returning, Coaches Ged Matthews, Dan Prosser and I put the young people through their drills last Monday afternoon.

Local interest in the game is expanding with the success of the Brisbane Lions and expansion of AFLW.

New participants can join by heading to the Longreach AFL Supporters page or emailing longreachafl@gmail.com

A great merchandise pack, a free AFL membership and some great afternoons are just some of what you get.

Auskick is run on Monday afternoons 3:15-4:15pm at the Longreach State School oval.