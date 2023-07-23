Barty’s Place opening

Michael Lloyd

After over 20 years of camping at Winton on school excursions, A.B. Patterson College on the Gold Coast, thought we should build something permanent.

On a journey that started with teacher Bill Cunnington’s 4WD trips through Winton, the opening of Barty’s Place last weekend might seem incredible to many but obvious to others.

Of course, where else would a school named after Banjo Pattterson build their only off campus facility?

But after many discussions and an investment of many millions of dollars, the Grand Hall, commercial kitchen, motel style accommodation and bathroom facilities opened had its first use with the visit of more than a 100 students and staff from the College. Now Chairman David Tanner told the gathering at the official opening that he took new Board members on the trip around town that Butch and Ros Lenton lead him on during his initial trip to Winton.

Principal Joanne Sheehy said she hoped that other schools and local community groups could take advantage of the great facility and invited all to visit their Winton Centre building on the Gold Coast campus.

Winton Mayor Gavin Baskett said he looked forward to the ongoing relationship with A.B. Patterson College and hoped Winton would become the Excursion Capital of the West.

Chairman Tanner told attendees at the opening the venue was named Barty’s Place after Banjos nickname used by his closest friends, Barty, and he hoped it would be a place many more friendships would be created and grown.