Bouldercombe’s Big Bessie Goes Live

By Matthew Pearce and Trish Bowman

‘Big Bessie’ has gone live at Bouldercombe’s Powerlink substation.

Queensland’s latest grid scale battery, Genex Power’s BESS, which stands for Battery Energy Storage System, has a capacity of 50MW and the ability to store 100MWh of energy.

This gives it the potential to power 4000 properties, or the entire town of Gracemere, annually.

The big battery is part of the State Government’s Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan, designed to store the network’s cheap excess solar energy and put downward pressure on power prices.

Speaking on site at Bouldercombe, Genex Power chief operations officer Arran McGhie said construction had started on the 50MW Genex Bouldercombe Battery Project in mid-2022.

With Big Bessie now fully operational, the battery will undergo testing over the next six to eight weeks and should be fully commissioned by the end of September.

Genex CEO, James Harding said energisation of the Bouldercombe project was a significant milestone for Genex, as it marked the start of commissioning of their first large scale BESS and would play an integral role in diversifying the Genex portfolio of assets which includes solar, wind, pumped hydro and battery storage.

“Given the acceleration of the clean energy transition over the past 18 months, the successful connection of the project is timely, as it will store and supply up to 35,200MWh of power per annum and enable the further penetration of renewable energy in the state,” he said.

Powerlink spokesperson Chris Garlick said this was the second large scale battery the company, which operates the high-voltage electricity transmission infrastructure in Queensland, had connected to the grid, with a battery at Chinchilla also coming online soon.

“If you look at Central Queensland and what role it’s going to play over the next couple of years in terms of transforming our power network, it only makes sense to have a battery like this at Bouldercombe,” he said.

“When there’s peak demand it gives us great flexibility for this battery to kick in and provide stable and reliable power to the grid in CQ.”

Big Bessie’s 50 megawatts of power is equivalent to 7500 Tesla Powerwalls, which are used for home energy storage.

Mr Garlick said Powerlink was open to partnering with other interested parties on battery, solar or wind projects, providing the projects passed the rigorous testing to connect to the grid.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the project signaled a “monumental shift” in Central Queensland’s energy profile as work continued to develop the Queensland SuperGrid.

“By basing this battery just outside Gracemere, which is in the top 50 solar postcodes in Queensland, it means renewable energy can be generated, stored and used locally to help bring down power bills,” he said.

“The grid-scale battery will take renewable energy produced from local rooftop solar PV and other nearby wind and solar farms, and release it when needed – delivering even more reliable, cheaper and cleaner energy for Central Queenslanders.

“With the State Government working towards 80 per cent renewables by 2035, it’s vital we maximise investment in new technologies to support the energy transformation.”