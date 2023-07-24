Reduction burn hazard

Ergon Energy Network and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services urge extra caution when hazard reduction burning near power assets.

With plenty of property owners getting set for hazard reduction burns in the lead up to bushfire season, Ergon Energy Network and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) are urging them to take extra precautions around the power network.

Ergon Work Group Leader Craig Maddy highlighted the dangers people conducting burns could pose if the fires get too close to power poles and other electrical assets.

“More than a dozen powerpoles were brought down by landowner’s burns getting out of control last year bringing down poles, powerlines and cutting supply to entire communities in some cases, Mr Maddy said.

“In addition to the inconvenience of widespread power disruptions, fallen powerlines can cause serious injury or even death to people and livestock that come into contact with it.

“Just as troubling is a powerpole that’s only partially burnt because it will be significantly weakened and potentially snap during high winds or storm activity without warning.

“So we’re asking any landowners who are about to burn to ensure vegetation is cleared within a five metre radius of the base of a pole.”

Rural Fire Service A/Assistant Commissioner Peter Hollier said taking precautions before and during hazard reduction burns could significantly minimise the risk of damaging property and electricity infrastructure.

“It is imperative landholders are well aware of their surroundings and remain vigilant to ensure they, their families and properties are safe while conducting any bushfire mitigation work,” Mr Hollier said.

“To minimise the chances of fire damaging powerpoles and property, I would encourage property owners to trim or clear any long grass, foliage and rubbish around their electricity infrastructure and remain with any planned burns they carry out.

“If your council area is not currently drought declared, dampening the radius with water can also reduce the chances of accidental damage to property.

“Remember, you will need to apply for a free permit from your local fire warden before lighting a fire larger than two metres in any direction.

“For more information around bushfire preparedness head to qfes.qld.gov.au.”

In the event of a fire always dial triple zero.