Ashley McKay memorial bursary for science and ag

Both generous and enduring will be a new bursary, named in honour of the late Ashley McKay OAM, providing academic and professional development opportunities. The Ashley McKay Memorial Bursary (‘the Bursary’) will be awarded to two individuals per year and is funded by the Australian Horizons Foundation and proudly administered by Property Rights Australia (PRA).

Chairman of PRA Jim Willmott said PRA is honoured to be working with the Australian Horizons Foundation to help identify future leaders wanting to pursue academic studies in science and helping develop future advocates for the Australian agriculture industry.

“Australian Horizons Foundation (AHF) is dedicated to supporting rural Australian communities by distributing funds raised through its’ major raffles program, to rural focused community groups and other charities,” he said.

Chair and co-founder, John Bethel, expressed the Foundation’s mission to support and advance the rural sector.

“Education is the key to everything” he said,

“We are delighted to partner with PRA to administer this bursary. It will provide practical financial assistance to individuals with a passion for Ag and a commitment to the rural sector.”

Mr Bethel said AHF believes this is a terrific way to not only recognise Ashley’s enormous impact, but to create pathways for others through tertiary study, and opportunities to develop advocacy skills.

“The future is in the hands of our young. We need to encourage and support their educations, and empower more rural advocates. This bursary will help achieve that,” he said.

Dale Stiller, PRA Vice Chairman remembers Ashley McKay as generous mentor to himself and a rare advocate for rural Australia. “Ashley from a significant contribution over many decades was able to apply knowledge and context to meet the current challenges of the day,” Mr Stiller said.

PRA Treasurer Joanne Rea was a long-time colleague and friend of Ashley McKay both on previous PRA Boards and Cattlemen’s Union committee.

“Rarely does one meet anyone with all the qualities Ashley held,” she said.

“He was intelligent, a critical thinker, a hard worker, an advocate for industry, and he stood his ground.”

The first bursary is targeted at Year 12 students having recently completed high school, to undertake a rangeland science or similar degree/diploma.

The second bursary is focused on someone who has been engaged in the Australian agricultural sector who wishes to improve their skills, and better advocate for their industry.

Initially the Bursary will target applicants in the Northern Territory, Queensland and the Kimberly and Pilbara regions of Western Australia.

Please send your expression of interest including: name, email, contact number, and nominate which Bursary you are interested in applying for.

More details regarding the Bursary application process will be announced via the PRA website and Facebook page and the Australian Horizons Foundation.