Williams In The Winner’s Circle

McKenzie Neal

On the same weekend Rory McIlroy broke through to win his first PGA Tour event of the year at the Scottish Open, Ben Williams found his form in a commanding win at last Saturday’s July Monthly Medal in Ilfracombe.

McIlroy’s win could not have come at a better time, putting him in a great position with the 151st Open Championship this weekend, and while Williams is not under that same pressure, he himself will be wanting to continue his blistering form, as the race for the yearlong SproutAg Cup continues.

Williams was lighting up the course and finished with a score of nett 69 after his 18 holes, four shots in front of a second-place Duncan Emmott who finished his round one over his handicap with nett 73.

Ben Emmott, Alex Graham, and Alistair Emmott all finished in a tie for third place with a nett 74, showing just how competitive golf in Ilfracombe can be as the season’s end nears.

Charlie Williams was on a flag-hunting mission, going close to claiming pin shots on two separate occasions on the front nine until finding one on the eighth hole, while Alistair Emmott was the nearest to the pin on the second hole.

Around the region, Australia’s most remote golf series will play its final tournament in Mount Isa this weekend, and the conclusion of the Outback Masters nears, but not before all players get their chance at the million-dollar hole-in-one.

After having five tournaments in as many weeks in St George, Cunnamulla, Quilpie, Richmond, and Karumba, the stage is set for what will be a thrilling finish to a series that revitalised golf in Outback Queensland.

The Alpha Golf Club is hosting their annual Open Championship in a week’s time, with the 27-hole tournament set to provide great entertainment for all that play on Sunday 30 July.