Innovation Expo A Success

McKenzie Neal and photos by Michael Lloyd

The 2023 GroWQ Innovation Expo was held last week at the Wool Pavilion in Longreach, providing an opportunity for primary producers around the region to get involved, and learn more about the analytics relating to the productivity and the profitability behind their craft.

Held in partnership with AgForce, RAPAD, and the SQNNSW Innovation Hub, the expo provided a range of talks, technology, and trade displays, providing information on necessary improvement, while also building relationships with its attendees well into the future.

General Manager at GroWQ Prue Button was ecstatic with the feedback she had received from the expo, saying that it is in great hands moving forward.

“We have received excellent feedback,” Ms Button said.

“They loved the variety of speakers and were inspired by what is out in the Agricultural industry, many were asking to be involved next year.”

The attendance was great, with not only primary producers in attendance but also the next generation of youth primed for their own place agriculture industry in Outback Queensland in the years to come.

“There were 180 registered – We had the students from the Longreach State High School Agricultural section, as well as many producers across the industry,” she said.

“We had producers who had travelled from over 400 kilometres to attend.

“(We also had) speakers from New South Wales.”

Following the proceedings, an additional networking dinner was held at the Branch, with many taking advantage of what was a great opportunity.

“There were 80 in attendance – Everyone enjoyed the additional networking time,” Button said.

Beef producer Ian McCamley and sheep producer Ben Banks were guest speakers on the day, commanding plenty of respect as they showcased real-life innovations to all that were in attendance.

“The two guest speakers were the highlight of the day and attendees appreciated hearing firsthand what other producers have done,” she said.

“Anita Dennis speaking about goats was also great.”

When asked about what is next on the agenda for GroWQ, Prue Button said that they are looking forward to next year’s expo, and anything in between.

“We are looking at other future events, as well as the 2024 expo,” she said.

For more information regarding GroWQ, head to their Facebook page, go to the website, or get in contact via phone.