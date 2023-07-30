CQU opens doors to opportunities

CQU

Advertorial

CQUniversity will host its annual Open Days at six of the University’s regional Queensland campuses.

The on-campus open days begin in Mackay on Saturday 5 August, and Rockhampton will be on Sunday 20 August.

For those unable to attend a campus, a Virtual Open Day will be held on Thursday, August 31.

When visiting the campuses, visitors will have the opportunity to explore campus facilities and attend information sessions, with experts including academics on hand to discuss the many qualifications available through CQU.

Current CQUniversity student Lily Moss, who is studying a Bachelor of Nursing, attended a CQU Open Day and said she would highly recommended attending.

“It lets you see what CQU is like first-hand, allows you to ask questions about your study choices and participate in activities to see what a course is like,” Lily said.

Open Days campaign lead Karlie Williams said the event was a great way for those interested in tertiary education to discover first-hand what it is like to study at university.

“The information sessions will help you to learn more about CQU, how we can support you to be what you want to be and walk you through your next steps in getting there,” Ms Williams said.

“For more personal support, attendees can also grab a treat or something to drink at the café and speak to support staff about career goals, how to apply, entry pathways and anything you need to know about studying.”

On-campus Open Days will be held in Mackay 5 August, Rockhampton 20 August, Gladstone August 24, Bundaberg and Cairns both on August 10 and Townsville 17 August.

Those unable to attend a physical event can attend the Virtual Open Day on Thursday, August 31.

To register your attendance for a CQU Open Day event and for a full list of information sessions available at the campuses, head to cqu.edu.au/open.