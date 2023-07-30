Everyday heroes nominations

From police officers to passionate volunteers, Queensland’s tireless frontline workers are being recognised for their unwavering spirit and dedication to their communities at the 2023 QBANK Everyday Hero Awards.

Nominations are open until 31 August 2023 with nominees eligible from the top end to the south-east across a range of sectors.

QBANK Chief Executive Officer Byron Fuller said the awards, now in their ninth year, would celebrate the exceptional achievements of people within Queensland Police, Fire, Health, Corrections, Justice and the Public Service, including educators.

“It is a privilege to be able to recognise those individuals that protect and serve the community through QBANK’s Everyday Heroes awards again in 2023,” Mr Fuller said.

“The awards recognise those who have made an outstanding contribution to the community and align with QBANK’s values of achievement, dedication, excellence, ownership and working together.

“It is an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to the people who go above and beyond and shine a spotlight on Queensland’s unsung heroes.

“I encourage businesses, teams and individuals to nominate those who they believe deserve recognition.”

Monique Rashford, a Queensland Corrective Services worker from Roma, won the 2022 Ownership category for her work pioneering a Women’s Group to empower females overcoming barriers in rural and remote Queensland.

She was nominated by a colleague and said winning was “humbling and inspiring.”

“I have such a passion for helping women learn valuable life skills and it was an honour to be recognised for this work,” Ms Rashford said.

“Nominating a worthy person for the QBANK Everyday Heroes Award is a great opportunity to say thank you to someone who has gone above and beyond to help the community.”

The six award categories are Achievement, Ownership, Dedication, Working Together, Excellence and the Young Everyday Hero Award.

Winners will be selected by a panel of highly respected judges and will receive $2000 deposited into a QBANK account and $2000 donated to a charity of their choice.

Finalists will be announced in September and winners will be recognised at the annual awards dinner at the W Hotel Brisbane on 27 October 2023.

For more information about the categories and eligibility criteria, visit qbank.com.au/everydayheroes