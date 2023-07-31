Upgrade of Barcaldine-Aramac Road

Over $22 million in widening works have been completed on the Barcaldine-Aramac Road in central west Queensland.

The upgrade prioritised improvements to safety and travel times on this key regional road, with 26 kilometres, or about 40 per cent, widened to eight metres.

Barcaldine-Aramac Road is an important transport link for the cattle, mining and energy, and agriculture industries and provides access to Townsville and other major centres in northern Queensland.

Works were completed progressively through five projects between February 2021 and June 2023.

The upgrade was jointly funded with the Australian Government contributing $12.38 million and the State Government $10.01 million.

Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Carol Brown said the Australian Government has a Vision Zero commitment to have no deaths or serious injuries on our roads by 2050.

“To reach this important target, we all have to play our part, which is why the Australian Government has committed $33.4 billion as part of its four-year road safety investment,” she said.

“As part of this pledge, $15.47 million was invested under the Road Safety Program to upgrade the Barcaldine-Aramac Road to help get regional Queenslander’s home safer and sooner.

“Upgrading regional roads such as this is vital in working towards zero fatalities and serious injuries on Australian roads.”

Assistant Minister for Regional Roads Bruce Saunders said this significant upgrade means the Barcaldine-Aramac Road is more capable than ever of backing the growth in agriculture, energy and mining, and tourism while better supporting nearby communities with safe and reliable transport links.

“In 2021, we delivered three of the five projects, widening almost 19 kilometres of the road,” he said.

“Works started in April 2022 on the fourth project to widen a further 4.7 kilometres of the road with the fifth and final project completed in June 2023, widening another 2.5 kilometres of the road.

“Today, with all five projects complete, over 46 kilometres, or more than 70 per cent of the entire road, is eight metres wide.

“This significant achievement was made possible by local crews from Barcaldine Regional Council, who have been hard at work on this road consistently since early 2021.

“I would thank everyone who travels this road regularly for their patience and understanding while these important works were being delivered.”

For more information about these projects, visit: www.tmr.qld.gov.au