Barcy Campdraft delivers

Local riders took some of the top honours against some red-hot Qld and interstate competition over three huge days of campdrafting at Barcaldine.

Jericho’s Ben Williamson won the Novice B in a heart-stopping runoff on Freckles Dulce, while veteran Blackall rider Les Russell took top honours in the Maiden B aboard Classical Cat.

Alpha couple Peter Black and Leeanne Comiskey had a spectacularly successful weekend – Peter took the trifecta in the Restricted Open as well as fifth placing, then collected ribbons in the Open Maiden A and Novice A; while Leeanne won the Ladies draft on Sunburst for the second successive year, was second in a runoff in the Novice B, and tied with Peter for fourth in the Open.

The trek from Cowra paid off for Paul Agostino who went two for two with wins in Friday’s Maiden A and Novice A events, and Lindy Thomson’s Crystal earned Open horse status with a series of stylish rides to clinch the win by just one point.

Other highlights included nine-year-old Kodie-Anne Comiskey’s full course in the final of the Novice B on Skater which capped of an earlier Junior workout win on Boonara Trustee, Capella’s Mat Ladham winning the Encouragement draft, Jack Tucker’s scorching 88 to claim the Juvenile on Clover Kamillionaire, and the delightful action in the Mini and gymkhana.

Photos by Rebecca Winter