Rural Ambassadors head to the Ekka

McKenzie Neal

William Ringrose and Elizabeth Neal will be heading to the Brisbane Ekka over the coming weeks, representing Outback Queensland after being crowned Rural Ambassador and Miss Showgirl respectively at the Longreach Show earlier in the year.

The pair will be asked a range of questions about the Australian Agricultural Industry, with a major focus put on Queensland’s Shows and its operations.

William Ringrose is excited about the opportunity of representing the Central and North West Sub Chamber in Brisbane for such an event like the Ekka, and understands the opportunities that are possible should things go his way.

“I am excited to showcase our region and I look forward to the entire rural ambassador experience at the Ekka,” William said.

“I want to show South-East Queenslanders the country lifestyle, and portray just how strong the sense of community is – the region is one of the best places in the world to live in.

“Our Week is pretty jam-packed, we are part of the grand parade, we have several industry tours across the city, and personal development sessions, all while spending time on the Ekka grounds mingling with the crowd.

Elizabeth Neal is also thrilled to be in the position she is in at the moment, saying that representing her community is a somewhat humbling prospect.

“We will have a week of personal development and will be learning about how we can promote our Agricultural Shows.

“We will also have a competition where speeches will be presented, with each of us Showgirls talking about the importance that our shows have across the state, and provide points where improvements could be had.”

The purpose of these awards is to effectively ensure the sustainability of our communities and agricultural shows for their respective areas, with Queensland Shows recognising the role young women play in creating and maintaining vibrancy across the board.

“The Queensland Country Life Showgirl Awards is a great opportunity for me to gain personal development and to spend the week representing the Longreach Show Society while learning new skills we can bring to the Committee,” Elizabeth said.

“I am excited to meet the other girls and learn about each sub-chamber, and I look forward to learning ways we can grow and how I can give back to the Longreach Region and the Central & North West Sub Chamber.

“I am grateful to the Longreach Show Society for giving me full support, especially President Mary-Ann Ringrose, Treasurer Liza Cameron, and Secretary Ingrid Miller.

The goal of the Miss Showgirl Award is to recognise and develop the young female leaders in communities for them to continue to grow and give back to their respective regions, which are the cornerstones as to why the Showgirl Awards remain renewed at the Agricultural shows across Queensland.

It is an exciting time for William and Elizabeth, with both feeling incredibly humbled by the opportunity that has presented itself, and the whole community will no doubt be behind them and their endeavours over the next couple of weeks.