Grevillea in the West

Neil Fisher

It’s time to get into that planting mode as this Sunday is National Tree Day so polish up their green thumbs and come to Winton.

This Sunday in Winton on the corner Riley Street and Jundah Road there will be a community tree planting.

This event will start at 8am and conclude around 10am. The site is suitable for children and accessible for wheelchairs.

I believe National Tree Day provides one of best family outings of the year. Added to that is that since starting in 1996 over 26 million native trees have been planted across the country.

Also when you attend one of these National Tree Day sites I would recommend bringing hat, gloves, sunscreen, and a pick and shovel to assist planting the trees.

National Tree Day is such a great opportunity for you to get involved with your local environment and experience the many benefits of spending time outdoors.

And to celebrate National Tree Day, you can even take home a free native plant for your own yard.

When planting trees in open areas, it is always important to dig a hole at least twice the size and twice the width of the pot from which the plant has been removed.

A soil mixture containing at least 50 per cent vegetable matter, a moisture retention agent, and a well-drained sandy loam is best to go around the young plant. I would always recommend using a combination of a slow-release fertiliser, such as Osmocote, in conjunction with an organic low-phosphorous granulated fertiliser such as Blood and Bone.

When planting young tree seedlings in exposed positions, placing a clear plastic tree tube, commercially known as Grow Tube, will help protect the young plant from wind and leaf-eating animals.

It will also gather condensation on the inside to help increase the moisture around the base of the plant, and are usually best supported by placing three or four tomato stakes around the inside circumference of the tree tube.

When planting large quantities of tree seedlings in exposed conditions where a regular supply of water is not available, it is well worth considering recycling your old two litre milk and soft drink containers, as these will allow the tree seedling to acquire sufficient water to sustain plant growth for a period of up to seven days.

What is required is for a heated needle to be spiked through the lid of the container to allow the water to drip slowly through it, and then place it, lid down, as close as possible to the seedling, and preferably slightly buried in the ground. In some circumstances, a small stake and ties may be required to support the container.

GREVILLEA TIME IN WEST

It hard not to miss a flowering Grevillea no matter where you drive at the moment.

Over the few weeks I have received a number enquires as to the beautiful orange flowering Grevillea that has been flowering along the roadside between Alpha and Jericho and Jericho and Blackall at the moment.

This Grevillea is known as the Fern Leaf Grevillea or Grevillea pteridifolia.

They are hard to miss along the Capricorn Highway at the moment. This Grevillea can also be a great garden plant if the soil is well drained.

Grevillea pteridifolia or Fern Leaf Grevillea is a large shrub to small tree that also has attractive greyish-green foliage.

The flowers contain a lot of nectar that is an important food source for a number of species of birds and animals.

What many gardeners may not realise is that this plant is also the parent of a number of popular Grevillea hybrids.

Hybrids like Grevillea Honey Gem and Sandra Gordon.

One of the greatest pleasures you can receive from a garden is to have it in full bloom and just sitting back and watching the bird life that the garden has attracted.

Have you ever thought about constructing a garden to attract birds to your garden? It is not hard to do.

These are some simple ways of ensuring a greater number of birds in your garden which will in turn, bring many hours of pleasure over many years.