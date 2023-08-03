Iconic endurance horse ride brings success

Erle Levey

Research scientist Andrea Laws-King is the provisional winner of the iconic Winton-to-Longreach Endurance Horse Ride in Outback Queensland.

Andrea is based on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula but has strong horse-riding links to Queensland and northern New South Wales.

She was among the leaders right from the start of the 220km event that recreated the epic rides from the two western towns that have played such a part in Australia’s early settlement – the birthplace of Qantas and the writing of Waltzing Matilda.

Andrea has had 30 years on the land – she spent 10 years at Kyogle in NSW and has a property at Beaudesert in Queensland’s Scenic Rim.

Her horse Flash is a 15-year-old chestnut gelding who was home-bred at Beaudesert.

The 2023 ride started at midnight Friday from the Winton Showgrounds. It was the initiative of the Queensland Country Women’s Association to celebrate 100 years of the organisation and a fundraiser for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Angel Flight.

Significantly, Andrea has connections to both organisations.

She trains at a Mornington Peninsula racetrack owned by one of the pilots that flies for Angel Flight and who has completed 195 flights with them.

Her son was airlifted by the Royal Flying Doctor Service after a mining accident near Dubbo, NSW.

Andrea’s introduction to endurance was very innocuous. As treasurer of a local pre-school at Kyogle she was asked to do a fundraiser.

The committee president asked if she would do an endurance ride.

“I said, sure, what’s an endurance ride?

“I was loaned a horse for a 50km ride … and at the end of it I thought I was going to die.

“This isn’t the sport for me I thought, but after another few weeks decided maybe I’ll give it another go.

“I did a 40km ride and that continued to 80km. It just went from there.”

Andrea’s fascination with horses started as a young girl.

“You just grew up wanting to be around them, wanting to ride and have horses.

“I went to school in country Victoria and would go to the properties of school friends.”

Andrea spent eight years at Monash University where she gained a doctorate in reproductive biology.

At the end of the ride Andrea said she felt so proud.

“Just to look back, I’ve got goosebumps.”

The motto of endurance riding is “to compete is to win’ and Andrea started the final day just wanting to get to the end and get the glass trophy to say you have finished successfully.

“I didn’t care if I came last.”

Riding in at the head of the field on the final leg with eldest competitor 71-year-old Ken Moir of Gympie was an inspirational part of the event for Andrea.

“Ken is a legend,” she said. “He was unwell at the end of the first day.

“To get on and continue … that is grit.”

At the other end of the age spectrum was 10-year-old Taylor Grogan, also from the Gympie area, who was among the early finishers on the ride into the Longreach Showgrounds.

Taylor was one of the four junior riders who started and finished the epic event.

Riding since the age of two, Taylor comes from a strong equestrian family.

Taylor crossed the line with her mother Saasha, and is the granddaughter of well-respectred endurance enthusiast Bob Sample.

“Endurance is an incredible challenge. I worked at the old Queen Victoria Hospital in Melbourne and research is very challenging.

“Endurance was what I was missing.

“I gave it a go. I started with 40km rides and went to 80km. Championship level is 160km.

“This is another level again. This ride is huge. A one-off.

“I don’t know if it will be held again.

“The last time was in 1988.

“It’s 220km – 180km the first day then 40km the second day.

“There is no endurance ride in the world that I know of where you have those distances.”

The Winton-to-Longreach ride is hard on both horse and rider. In endurance riding you have to be qualified through the distances to participate.

The course was flat yet psychologically difficult, Andrea said.

The weather was warm and riders needed to keep focussed.

“The fourth leg into Maneroo was the toughest. My horse was just over it.

“Mentally it’s not stimulating like when you have twists and turns, mountains and timbered areas.

“I was tired, dehydrated.

“A midnight start is hard as the horses are so fresh and you are just hoping to be able to control them enough so they are not over-racing.

“This landscape is amazing. You think about the landholders and the stock.

“I mean we are very lucky as they have had rain here recently.

“We wouldnt be here if they hadn’t.

“The track would be hard and not enough water.”

Part of the landscape was the fact dinosaurs had roamed here 95 million years ago.

“I thought, wow, but then thought more about the cattle and kangaroos.

“We saw some emus on the final leg, and that was fun.

“We were able to stop and get a couple of photos.”

Endurance riding brings out the best of what this country has to offer – the riders, the horses and our magnificent landscape.

RESULTS (Provisional)

Heavyweight: Matt Gadsby;

Middleweight: Andrea Laws-King;

Lightweight: Tracey Eastaughffe;

Junior: Taylor Grogan.