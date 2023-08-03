LSHS new principal ready to accomplish

By Breanna Lloyd

Longreach State High School (LSHS) has gained a new face and a new principal in Sondra Schwartz who is determined to turn students dreams into a reality.’

Former LSHS Principal Kate Van Dorrsen has moved down to the Deputy Principal role, replacing Lucy Ferrara who is now the Head of Department for Curriculum in Blackall.

After teaching for 18 years, Sondra and her family were transferred from Gympie to the Central West and are eager to travel and educate the community.

“I am looking forward to a different way of life, meeting and working with new people, exploring the Central West and continuing to contribute to education and the community through my role,” Sondra said.

“I am motivated in my job by knowing every day, in some way, I can contribute positively to the development of young people and our community.”

Sondra said Longreach already feels like home.

“I am enjoying being in the Central West community, although I’ve only been here for four weeks, it already feels like home,” Sondra said.

“I had been to Longreach several times in the past, but only as a visitor.”

Having started her role on 10 July for term three semester two, Sondra is keen to bring her knowledge and value to the school and to watch what her students can accomplish.

“When a young person’s dream becomes their reality, through hard work, determination and a growth mindset, that is the best part of my job,” Sondra said.

“Watching students succeed, in whatever form, is the biggest reward in my job.”