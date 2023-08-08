Bird attracting plants

Neil Fisher

There are literally hundreds of plants available to the home gardener these days, and some of the most satisfying and enjoyable additions to your garden are those that will attract large numbers of birds.

For most people, this would immediately bring to mind a variety of plants such as the nectar-laden Grevilleas and Bottlebrushes, but there are many species of trees and shrubs that will create a protective bird haven in your own back yard.

If you were thinking about planting bird-attractive shrubs in your garden some of my recommended varieties would include one of the most unique bird-attractive shrubs is the Melaleuca laterita or Robyn Red-Breast.

It can be one of the best bird attracting shrubs to the garden.

The flowers are as the common name states bright orange in colour.

This Bottlebrush like flowers are up to 8cm long and can appear throughout the year. This small upright shrub should grow to 1.5m x 1m with bright green foliage. For maximum growth a sunny well-drained spot is required.

With attractive foliage and a unique flower Grevillea Winpara Gold is always worth a position in the garden.

It bears spider flowers of yellow with pink stamens most of the year, with the most profuse flowering in winter.

Grevillea Winpara Gold is a fast growing bushy, erect shrub with fine, soft dark green leaves which are silvery beneath. Grevillea Winpara Gold is frost hardy and requires little water once established.

Across Western Queensland a very unique flowering Bottlebrush has started flowering much earlier this year.

Callistemon pinifolius Green or Pine Leafed Bottlebrush has large lime green bottlebrush flowers appear in early spring.

It is an evergreen medium shrub to 2m with pine-like leaves. Callistemon pinifolius Green shrub will grow in most soils types and usually is frost resistant.

A lesser known Bottlebrush that has started flowering in many gardens from Winton in the west to Mount Morgan in the east is the Callistemon chisholmii or Budgeroo.

It is regarded as one of the most drought tolerant Bottlebrushes. This hardy shrub forms a slender sparse habit will grow between 2-4m. 8cm long golden tipped red flowers appear from May to October.

It has leathery, dark green lance-shaped leaves make this plant resilient to frost and wind. Callistemon chisholmii can be found growing naturally creek banks in the sandstone country in Central and North Western Queensland.

Another native shrub with flowers that birds find irresistible is the Melaleuca armillaris Pink.

This shrub has flowered early this year with its Pink brush-type flowers that appear through the foliage in spring. Melaleuca Armillaris Pink is a graceful dense large shrub with fine dark green foliage and forms a very good windbreak or screen plant.

It will grow to 3m high and is bushy to the ground.

A Bottlebrush hybrid that has become a popular planting around school War Memorials in Central Queensland is the Callistemon White Anzac.

Callistemon White Anzac is a low spreading bottlebrush makes a perfect boarder plant for those dry positions, growing no more than 1m high.

You can expect the best flowering from the end of Winter to early Summer, with masses of almost transparent white flowers, with yellow-tipped stamens.

Then there is Cassia artemisioides or Silver Cassia that provides a number of attractions for birds.

This attractive Cassia is a small rounded shrub 1.5m x 1.5m with fine silvery blue/grey foliage.

During Winter and Spring bright yellow cup-shaped flowers will cover the plant. Cassia artemisioides requires a sunny, well-drained position and is a very attractive shrub. This is one shrub that should be planted more often in western gardens.

The most unusual or interesting plant I have ever found growing in a garden in regional Queensland was a Banksia serrata.

This Banksia should grow to around 5m high with large yellow flowers that are the same size as a 2lt Coke bottle.

The flowers can be used in dried arrangements. Banksia serrata has attractive lime green foliage with saw tooth edges.

Most Banksias need well-drained soil and are accustomed to impoverished soils in nature and will not tolerate fertilisers high in phosphorus.

All of these shrubs would well make a spectacular garden or street specimen, so check with your local nursery now.