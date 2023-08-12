Proud legacy preserved: Barcaldine’s Tree of Knowledge to live on

by Khrysti Balanay

Barcaldine’s Tree of Knowledge has a proud history as the historic birthplace of the Australian Labor Party, and now Queensland scientists have created clones of the iconic landmark.

Clones of the original ghost gum were collected and propagated by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries’ Forestry Science Tree before the tree’s untimely death in 2006 from poisoning.

Senior Forestry Technician John Oostenbrink propagated several clones, with one planted at the Department’s Eco-Sciences Precinct in Brisbane and another planted in the National Arboretum in Canberra.

Barcaldine Mayor Sean Dillon said while the clones allowed people to continue the story of what occurred under the shade of the tree, they would never replace the real thing.

“The original Tree of Knowledge will still be here for a very long time thanks to preservation,” Cr Dillon said.

“It has certainly made a feature landmark in the centre of Barcaldine.

“We also have the tree’s offspring at the Works Heritage Centre, which is more relevant for our tourism.

“I think that has a more historical impact than a clone would ever have because while the clone is genetically the same, it wasn’t there to witness history.”

In February 2023, Forestry and Biosciences Director Dr Tim Smith assessed the Tree of Knowledge clone at Eco-Sciences and found copper deficiency was impacting the tree.

To create the Tree of Knowledge clones, Dr Smith applied copper plus a low and balanced range of 15 other essential nutrients to aid recovery.

Copper is an essential nutrient that is needed for functions in photosynthesis and lignification of cell walls.

When copper is deficient, tree branches become droopy, and stems tend to have a characteristic ‘S’ bend.

The Tree of Knowledge progeny took about eight weeks to respond to the nutrient treatment.

Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner congratulated the scientists who preserved an important piece of history.

“The Tree of Knowledge is a Queensland and Australian icon, and it warms my heart to see the brilliant work of our scientists in keeping its legacy alive.”