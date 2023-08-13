CQ and Dolphins eye fourth

By Liam Emerton

The Central Queensland Capras are all locked in for the Hostplus Cup finals series, but now they’re chasing the top four.

Sitting on the same competition points as the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls and just one point behind the Brisbane Tigers, the Capras’ next two games will be monstrous.

Especially when our opposition this weekend is just one point behind us.

The Capras will travel down to Kayo Stadium where they’ll meet their fellow feeder club, the Redcliffe Dolphins.

The teams, which sit fifth and sixth respectively, are coming off somewhat opposite weeks.

The Central Queenslanders came up big in their second last home game of the season, demolishing the Townsville Blackhawks 44-22 at Browne Park.

Edrick Lee and Nixon Putt got the Capras off to the perfect start, giving us a 10-0 lead before the Blackhawks hit back with a converted try of their own.

Capras hooker Trey Brown would sneak over in the 27th minute, converting his own try to give his side a 16-6 lead, which is how it would end at the break.

Just after the half time hooter, the Blackhawks would close the gap to four when scored in the 43rd minute.

But from there it was all the home side. Prolific try scorer Brandon Roberts added another one to his tally, making it 17 for the season and taking him to second on the top try-scorers’ table.

Fan-favourite Bailey Butler would then barge over to make it 28-12 following Blake Moore’s successful shot at goal.

Capras rookie Nicholas Halalilo would get his second of the season when he crashed over to make it 38-12.

It was then Lee and Brown who would each secure their individual doubles with the Blackhawks scoring their final try between those moments.

Townsville would score in the final minute to reach 22 points but it was obviously already too late for the visitors.

Taking that momentum into this weekend the Capras will need to bring that firepower to Redcliffe who have already knocked off CQ once this season.

Back in May the Dolphins travelled north to Browne Park where they won 36-20.

That was also club legend and captain Jack Madden’s 100th Hostplus Cup game, so the Capras will be out for a lick of vengeance.

Looking up the table there’s a huge possibility of the CQ side sneaking into the top four, as the Wynnum Manly Seagulls are taking on the first-placed Souths Logan Magpies.

The current league-leaders will be desperate to win with their current position under serious threat from the Burleigh Bears.

A Wynnum-Manly loss would see them drop out of the top four with the winner of the Capras and Dolphins matchup taking their place.

Even a draw would see our Central Queenslanders leapfrog the Gullies on the ladder if they are unsuccessful over the Magpies.

The Capras however, as their mentality has been since coach Lionel Harbin took the helm, will just be taking one match at a time and will be aiming to knock the Dolphins out of the water this weekend.

And our Hastings Deering Colts side will very likely miss out on a finals berth after they were beaten by Townsville 38-14.

Jake Barham, Jackson Miller and Jesuah Wini helped bring the score to 18-14 but from there it was all the Blackhawks.

The CQ young guns now sit four points outside the eight and will need to be perfect from here on out all while hoping the Cutters, Clydesdales and Magpies all lose their remaining games by significant margins.