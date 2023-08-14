Behind A Barcy Business

McKenzie Neal

Silver Designs Co. in Barcaldine provides the region with a range of designs to suit the needs that anyone may have, ranging from bedroom signs, cake toppers, and even birth announcement plaques.

Owner Paris Cox established the company in 2021, saying that she turned her hobby of design into a passion, and in the process created a business that allows her to do just that.

“I first started my business as a hobby of making personalised crystal candles and other gifts such as bath salts back in 2021,” Ms Cox said.

“After having my daughter and starting maternity leave in June 2022, I decided that I needed to find another hobby as the candles were too difficult to make in my home.

“This led me to purchase a co2 laser machine, and my business has really grown since – I create special timber and acrylic keepsakes for mums-to-be, babies, children and more.

“I first started my business as a hobby because I really enjoy creating things.

“I create timber and acrylic keepsakes which range from cake toppers to Birth announcement plaques, milestone packs, and children’s bedroom signs – anything really.

“I have also done signs for businesses and events, and I also stock a range of other brands such as clothing and accessories for babies and children, from Snuggle Hunny, Burrow and Be, and Aster and Oak, among the many other brands.”

Ms Cox recently made a major advancement for Silver Designs Co. with a pop-up shop operating until only recently, with more exciting things to come.

“I have had a pop-up shop in Barcaldine for the last six months which I recently closed as I have more exciting things coming for Silver Designs Co which means I will be launching my website in the next couple weeks – silverdesignsco.com.”

There has no doubt been some challenges along the way, with the rising costs in business expenses, and Ms Cox has advice for anyone looking to start their own business.

“It has been challenging building my stock from nothing, as it is quite an expense to stock,” she said.

“There is always a minimum order quantity with popular brands, so I try my best to stock what I think my customers will love.

“It has taken me a while to get to where I want to be today.

“You can start with something and if it’s not working don’t be afraid to change it up.

“When I started selling candles at a market in 2021 under the trading name of silver energy, I didn’t think that I would know in 2023 that I would be stocking the amount of brands I do, and be selling in the baby and children’s market with my own products.”

One thing Ms Cox loves about the community is the support she receives and is grateful for every customer she works with.

“I love the support that everyone provides, and my most loyal customers are local to the area.”

For more information about Silver Designs Co. including the launching of the website, and any other advancements moving forward, be sure to head to their Facebook page.