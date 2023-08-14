Funding for rural schools

A State Government initiative is set to benefit schools in the Central West region with an extra $29 million allocated to improve playground and tuckshop facilities.

Expanding on the initial $20 million for the Eat Right, Play Right, Learn Well initiative, funding has already benefitted dozens of schools throughout Queensland.

The schools were able to apply for funding of up to $500,000 to upgrade playgrounds, including to replace soft fall surfacing and install shade cover structures, and for tuckshops to purchase items such as catering appliances and equipment, install stainless steel benches and upgrade facilities.

The tuckshop and playground upgrade program prioritises funding schools in disadvantaged areas where these upgrades are needed most.

In the Central West, Alpha, Jericho, Stonehenge, and Winton State Schools have been chosen to receive funding to upgrade their playground facilities.

Education Minister Grace Grace said 90 schools from around Queensland were set to benefit.

“This will be money well spent from the Cape to the capital, ensuring our students have access to healthy and nutritious tuckshop meals and modern playground equipment to help our students be active and engaged,” she said.

“It has been so popular that the department is reviewing all remaining eligible applications and looking at how we can provide funding.

“So, if your school has made an application but hasn’t heard back yet, watch this space.”