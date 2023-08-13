Muttaburra Marvels Again

McKenzie Neal

The Muttaburra Amateur Turf Club hosted their annual meeting last Saturday 5 August, providing a wonderful country atmosphere for its punters, with Outback Queensland’s Winter Racing Carnival slowly coming to an end.

Punters came from across the region with many people understanding the importance of supporting the smaller jockey clubs in the Central West community, and those in attendance were provided with a picturesque day, as the weather conditions matched the country racing experience.

President of the Muttaburra Amateur Turf Club Emma Price expressed the importance of the town’s annual races, grateful for the support that the club receives from tourists and locals alike.

“We only race once per year,” Emma Price said.

“Our annual race day is an important event for bringing the community together for a good time.

“It is well supported by locals, and we are very fortunate to get this early August date annually when there are many tourists around the area, who are also great supporters of our event and make up a big part of our crowd numbers.”

“We normally have a crowd of between 300 to 400 people.”

The five-race program in Muttaburra was complemented with a host of activities and entertainments that was available for attendees, with the novelty Weet-Bix challenge and golf chipping competition returning for another year, coupled with late-night entertainment as well as the fashions on the field.

Outback Queensland racing turns to Longreach this weekend, and Longreach Jockey Club President Andrew Watts is excited about what is to come for the club, as they prepare to host their Pro Tyres Newmarket race day this Saturday 12 August, with free entry for the first 100 people through the gates.

“This is our second last meeting of the year and it’s the inaugural running of the Pro Tyres Newmarket Races, and of course proudly sponsored by Tony and Lorraine Barbeler at Pro Tyres,” Andrew Watts said.

“We used to run a Melbourne Cup day meeting which was traditionally our last meeting of the year, but it was always hard with jockey numbers because there are up to 14 meetings across Queensland, and being the furthest away from the South-East we would always struggle for four or five nominations so we have moved that meeting to May next year.

“This is generally one of our quieter meetings, and it has been an initiative by our sponsor to make admission for the first 100 people through the gate free.

In terms of overall attendance, Andrew Watts is hoping for a good crowd, with free admission certainly providing an incentive for the community.

“I did notice a lot of locals around at Muttaburra last weekend – as we know tourists love a good race meeting so we are definitely hopeful of getting a couple of hundred there,” Andrew Watts said.

“This weekend is Longreach, next weekend is Aramac, then the Central West racing takes a little bit of a recess while the Birdsville Circuit is on, and then the next Central West meeting will be the Longreach Cup.”

The annual Longreach Cup will be on Saturday 22 September, with months of preparation set to come to fruition as the jockey club organises what is their biggest race meeting on the calendar year.

“Months of preparation have gone into the Longreach Cup, and as usual we have a full day of entertainment, with sonic playground providing music” Andrew Watts said.

“The Cup remains at a $30,000 race, and we are expecting big nominations from right around Queensland, as well as travellers, heading back from the ‘river circuit’ down at Birdsville, Betoota, and Bedourie.

“The event has been sponsored by Sprout Agribusiness who have been our major partner now for a fifth year, while also welcoming both St Hilda’s and The Southport School back as our major sponsors for fashions of the field once again.

“The fashions will be an extravaganza with $15,000 worth of prizes and cash to be won.

“As always, there will be a band and kids’ entertainment which all attribute to a great cup day.”

Kimberley Busteed will be an ambassador at the Longreach Cup, the winner of Miss Universe Australia back in 2007, who will be coming out for the races.

The first round of early bird tickets has been exhausted, but a second round of tickets is still available, with prices cheaper than what will be available at the gate on the day.

For more information about racing in Longreach, head to the Longreach Jockey Club’s Facebook page.