Quilpie’s growth spurt inspires

By Trish Bowman

Quilpie Shire is having a growth spurt with land sales hitting an all-time high across the shire and there is no sign of it slowing down.

The vibrant local community is gearing up for a surge of new developments for both residential and industrial properties.

Quilpie Shire Council Mayor Stuart Mackenzie said in under a month eight blocks of land were sold in Quilpie – and agents are in discussions that we’re sure are going to lead to even more sales.

“This is a record number of sales within such a short period of time and I’m sure land hasn’t changed hands at such a rapid rate since Opal mining exploded in the region in the early 1900’s,” Mayor Mackenzie said.

Harcourts GDL listing agent Dannielle Stevenson said in her 9 years of selling land in Quilpie, this is the most properties’ industrial or residential that have been sold in a month.

“Selling eight properties in about a three-week span has really kept me on my feet and I’m in discussions with several other interested parties who I’m sure will go ahead with their purchase,” she said.

Bolstered by cost-of-living pressures on the coast and in metropolitan centres, the recent land sales have paved the way for Quilpie Shire Council’s release of new tenders to build Townhouses on the Old Depot site this week.

The construction of the townhouses will provide residents with exciting new investment and residential opportunities.

The upswing in land sales is a result of new residents seeking a better lifestyle, as well as the business blocks allowing for existing businesses both in Quilpie and neighbouring towns to grow and expand.

Mayor Mackenzie said while he thinks our homeowners grant helped put Quilpie on people’s radar, they’re finding it’s the liveability of our Shire with work, education and lifestyle opportunities that is really proving the clincher as to why people are purchasing land and making plans to move to Quilpie.

“In response to the burgeoning demand for residential properties in Quilpie, Council is releasing the Townhouse tenders a little earlier than originally planned,” he said.

“Quilpie boasts a rich history and a close-knit community that welcomes newcomers with open arms.

“This month we have world renowned soprano Mirusia performing at Baldy Top Lookout and then in September it’s out big show, ag field day and rodeo where there really is something for everyone.

“The ever-increasing interest in our land sales is a testament to the potential that Quilpie has, and the release of the tenders this week will help pave the way for future growth.”

The new townhouse project is designed to offer a range of housing options to meet the diverse needs of potential homeowners from young families to retirees. The development will prioritise eco-friendly and affordable building.

Recent land purchasers Heather and Matthew Stennett are looking forward to their move from Brisbane to Quilpie in early 2024.

“We were looking for a better, more affordable lifestyle for us and our twin boys before they start primary school, and Quilpie ticked all the boxes,” Heather said.

“Land is so affordable that our cost-of-living pressures will be relieved significantly, and the move to Quilpie will offer us a more relaxed way of living and wide-open spaces, has an almost non-existent crime rate and lots of opportunities for us work wise as the region is crying out for trades.

“My in-laws are also planning a move to Quilpie, bringing the family building company- Stennett Builders to the area.

“We’ll be joining forces with over 50 years combined experience in the construction industry to offer a viable alternative to the modular home style build and with the right supply chains in place are confident we can do this.

“The first project to showcase Stennett Builders will be the construction our family home on the block of land we’ve just purchased, which will show locals and others from surrounding regions what is possible.”

Quilpie Shire Council encourages interested parties to submit a building tender via www.vendorpanel.com.au/publictenders.aspx to be part of the tender process which opens this week.

Mayor Stuart Mackenzie said Council anticipate this opportunity will be a mutually rewarding experience for both the town and the successful bidders.

“We already have two builders set to move to Quilpie in the New Year and the townhouse project as well. And a few months ago, we delivered on the first of our modular homes for Quilpie,” he said.

“It’s exciting to see so much great growth.”

The average value of residential blocks of land in Quilpie sits at approximately $25,000, with industrial land selling for $65,000.

With NBN fibre set to be available to all premises both residential and business in Quilpie in 2024 the opportunities for businesses are expected to grow exponentially.

The Homeowner Grants will continue to be offered in Quilpie Shire, however will remain contingent on people building a home on their block of land and living in it for six months.

With a population that sits close to 800, Quilpie is located 1,000km west of Brisbane and has amenities including supermarkets, a butchery, bakery, newsagent, hairdressers, retail shops, a hospital, Medical Centre, Pharmacy, two schools (Prep to Year 10), Early Learning Centre, Community Gym, Sporting ovals, tennis and basketball courts, free swimming pools, weekly flights and an abundance of open space.

Quilpie Shire is also a popular Outback tourist destination renowned for scenic locations such as Hell Hole Gorge, red dirt bike and hiking tracks, taking a step back in time with Australia’s largest dinosaur at the Eromanga Natural History Museum, Opal fossicking, yabbying, bike and horse riding, fishing, tree and rock climbing, kayaking, sand dune surfing in the desert and a rich local history.