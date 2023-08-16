Funding for country clubs

by Khrysti Balanay

Racing Queensland has committed $3 million toward 39 regional club’s infrastructure repairs, maintenance and asset replenishment or replacement as part of its Country Club Asset Funding project.

In the Central West region, four clubs have received funding, including Barcaldine Racing Club, Barcoo Amateur Race Club, Isisford Racing Club and The Longreach Jockey Club.

The Longreach Jockey Club president Andrew Watts said the funding would go towards a new semaphore board.

“A lot of country clubs out here wouldn’t ordinarily be able to raise that sort of money to get these sorts of projects rolling,” he said.

“The Longreach Jockey Club has received many grants over the past few years, which have gone towards bringing our racing facilities and infrastructure up to scratch.

“Last year, we got $225,000 for a jockey room, $150,000 for a new set of barriers, new running rails and stewards towers, so we’ve been quite lucky.

“We received $90,000 for the semaphore board and, as a club, will contribute $7000.

“Ideally, we’d love to debut the board at our Longreach Cup in September, but realistically, it would be in early 2024 at the start of the new season.”

In 2021-22, Queensland’s racing industry contributed $2.2 billion towards the state’s economy, an 83 per cent increase since 2015, with 52 per cent directly benefitting regional areas.

“Eighty-five of Queensland’s 123 racing clubs are in communities where a race meeting is the biggest or second-biggest annual event, signifying the vital importance of our investment in these asset and maintenance upgrades,” Racing Minister Grace Grace said.

“Racing also helps to support over 15,000 jobs across the state, and the CCAF will ensure those jobs remain well into the future.

“We have already seen tremendous outcomes achieved through the previous Country Racing Program with more than 330 projects supported since 2018, and we look forward to continuing that success with more funding available through the Country Club Asset Fund.”

Along with the funding excitement, Mr Watts said the jockey club is keeping busy with the upcoming Longreach Cup on Saturday, 23 September.

“The Longreach Cup is a permanent fixture on the middle weekend of the school holidays each year,” he said.

“It is expected to be big, with about 1100 people attending last year, and we hope to get over 1000 people again this year.

“There will be good prize money on offer and $15,000 in fashions on the field.

“Also, this weekend is the inaugural running of the ProTyres Newmarket race day, a new feature sprint on our racing calendar.

“We look forward to seeing everybody trackside.”

For more information on the Country Club Asset Funding, visit the Racing Queensland website.

For more information on The Longreach Jockey Club events, visit their Facebook page.