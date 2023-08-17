The outback opal miners

By Breanna Lloyd

Eager mining couple the Taranto’s are always on the lookout to find some of the world’s rarest Opal gems in the heart of the Australian Outback.

Working on a site 200km south of Winton, Joseph and Natasha Taranto, thrive in their long-lived passion of Opal mining.

For 25 years, Joseph said he has been mining the rare gems, with Natasha by his side for the past seven, helping with the mining, cutting and designing.

“We only sell natural solid opal locally mined, cut and set into jewellery,” Joseph said.

“For us, it is the pride of place, as much as the search and discovery of finest grade Opal.”

Joseph and Natasha’s passion for Opal mining has led them to lead with compassion and connect with others in the industry.

In 2019, the two-generational family of three, Joseph, Natasha and their son Jack, decided to open their own store, the Opal Miner, offering all their own finds.

Selling a range of rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants, cut stones, sliders and cufflinks with their rare Opal’s woven into them, as well as their own line of brand clothing.

“We see the changes in the region for their love for Opals and an awareness of its rarity,” Joseph said.

“This is our life and with each discovery, we want to convey our love for the Australian experience – the Outback, the open skies and the journey with the world.”

Many buyers from the store have made testimonials about the rarity and beautiful quality of the products offered.

The Taranto family have also made their appearance on the well-known show on the Discovery Channel, Outback Opal Hunters.

Appearing in season eight of Outback Opal Hunters, the Taranto family went on a digging spree to uncover the riches of the outback.

Mining at their usual site in Winton, the team discovered $100,000 worth of Opals.

Throughout the extreme conditions of Opal mining, Joseph’s advice to those interested in the industry is to not do it due to its harsh conditions.

See the Taranto family’s beautiful selection of rare Opal gems at 73 Elderslie Street Winton.