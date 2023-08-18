Riding for mental health

By Breanna Lloyd

The annual Black Dog Ride Fundraiser has made its way to the Central West to raise awareness for depression and suicide prevention, with dozens of participants and volunteers eager to whip out their Harley-Davidson motorbikes and put them on display.

Starting on Friday 18 August, candidates will ride their motorbikes from Longreach to the surrounding areas, while promoting and fundraising for mental health.

A sausage sizzle will be held on Saturday 19 August in Eagle Street and will help raise funds for the occasion and start conversations on the topic.

Longreach SES member Diesel Stenholm said what he thinks of the cause.

“It’s a fantastic cause and helps raise awareness of depression and suicide which affects one in five Australians now,” Diesel said.

“Unfortunately, depression can lead to suicide, so by doing this it allows people to talk their way through so they don’t take that step.”

Proceeds from the event go to multiple charities like Beyond Blue and Life Line which offers support to people who suffer from anxiety and depression and mental health issues.

The Black Dog Ride organisation began its fundraising journey in 2009 and has evolved into thousands of Australians nationwide raising millions.

Slowly, the organisation has branched out to regional parts of Australia, with remote towns now participating.

Diesel said regional communities are more prone to developing these issues due to their remoteness.

“A lot of people here don’t have the opportunity to talk about depression and unfortunately a lot of people have it because they are isolated,” Diesel said.

“A community coming together and socialising is what a community is about.

“Everyone should come down Saturday even if they’re not into the sausage sizzle but just to start a conversation on depression.

“Let’s try and get those stigmas around depression so that people aren’t afraid to reach out.”

Participating in multiple fundraisers throughout the Central West, Diesel said he has done this for the past few years.

“I have been involved in various fundraisers both the last couple of years for personal reasons,” Diesel said.

“I have a personal obligation to help people I just happen to be the local controller for the SES and in that capacity, volunteers have answered the call to help out with this fundraiser this weekend.

“It’s also a good opportunity to get active in the community for the SES and this way, we can be an active community.”