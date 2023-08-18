Donna and her Groovy Booby Bus certainly is a conversation starter

by Khrysti Balanay

If you saw a shocking amount of pink and a van with bras on the outside driving around the Central West, it was Donna Falconer and her Groovy Booby Bus.

After conversing with friends about being breast-aware, Donna decided to get a check-up with some of her work colleagues at BreastScreen in 2009.

Everyone else received the all-clear in the following weeks, but Donna got a phone call saying they had found a suspicious lump in her left breast.

Just under a week later, it was confirmed that Donna had stage three breast cancer.

Now 12 years in the clear, Donna has devoted much of her life to raising breast cancer awareness, quitting her job and riding around Australia in the Groovy Booby Bus.

“It was all through a conversation that started with friends, so it is my mission to be on the roads and start the conversation,” Donna said.

“This year, it is predicted that 20,428 Australian women and 212 men will be diagnosed. That is 57 Australians a day, and we still lose over 3,000 lives a year.

“Early detection is what is vital. The earlier that it is detected, the better the survival rate.

“Many people think they have to have a family history to get breast cancer, but that is not fact.

“You also don’t have to be old or female. It can happen to you at any age, gender or family history.

“We all get busy in our lives, and we sometimes forget, but anyone over 40 in Australia is eligible to have a free mammogram through BreastScreen.”

It is not the first time Donna has pulled up in the Central West, with the first Groovy Booby Bus appearing for the Dunny Races five years ago.

“Everyone remembers us,” she said.

“We left our mark with stickers, and I am always dressed up in pink, which worked because when we got to Winton last Friday, they were showing the Barbie movie.

“On Wednesday, I attended the Longreach Rotary Club as the Rotary Club in Dubbo, which is my hometown, are big supporters.

“I do a lot of guest speaking at different rotary clubs, sharing my story and book that I have written about my journey through breast cancer and beyond.

“I gift my books as I go, leaving them in street libraries, book exchanges at caravan parks or giving them to anyone that comes and has a chat.”

Read more about Donna’s travels in her Groovy Booby Bus on her Facebook page or website at www.groovyboobybus.com/.