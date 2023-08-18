Rural Ambassador Takes On Brisbane

McKenzie Neal

As the Ekka enters its second week in operation, the Longreach and surrounding region continues to be represented, with Central and North West Sub Division Rural Ambassador Williams Ringrose currently in the midst of his week.

It comes after the Miss Showgirl awards were hosted in the state’s capital a week prior, where the Theodore Show Society and Central Queensland Sub Chamber’s Bella Hanson was crowned 2023 Queensland Country Life Showgirl, with Toogoolahwah’s Olivia Harrison named as the runner-up, and the Burnett Sub chamber’s Casey Cleary was awarded the Showgirl’s Choice.

Elizabeth Neal was there representing the region at the awards, and was grateful for the experience, saying that it was a rewarding week in terms of personal development.

“It was great to meet other girls and learn about each sub-chamber, as well as finding and learning ways that we can grow as a collective,” Elizabeth Neal said.

“The Miss Showgirl experience was a great opportunity for me to gain personal development and spend the week representing the Longreach Show Society while learning new skills we can bring back to the Committee.”

Each Rural Ambassador will be asked a range of questions about the Australian Agricultural Industry, with a major focus put on Queensland’s Shows and its operations.

William Ringrose was excited about the opportunity of representing the Central and North West Sub Chamber in Brisbane in the lead-up to the week, understanding the opportunities that are possible should things go his way.

“I am excited to showcase our region and I look forward to the entire rural ambassador experience at the Ekka,” William said in the lead-up to his week.

“I want to show South-East Queenslanders the country lifestyle, and portray just how strong the sense of community is – the region is one of the best places in the world to live in.

“Our Week is pretty jam-packed, we are part of the grand parade, we have several industry tours across the city, and personal development sessions, all while spending time on the Ekka grounds mingling with the crowd.”

The purpose of these awards is to recognise and develop the young male and female leaders in the communities and give them a platform where they can continue to grow, and give back to their respective regions, which are the cornerstones of why these awards remain renewed at the Agricultural shows across Queensland.