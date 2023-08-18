Housing crisis through the roof: six new homes for vulnerable tenants

by Khrysti Balanay

Six new social housing homes are being built in Longreach, with vulnerable Queenslanders able to move in from next month.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk inspected the homes on Thursday, 10 August, which are part of a broader initiative to deliver 53 new social homes across the state.

“We’re working hard to deliver more housing for people and families in need in regional Queensland,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“In the Outback region, we have another 118 homes in the pipeline supporting more than 215 full-time equivalent jobs and enabled by more than a $68.4 million investment.”

BLD Building Legal and Development and Oly Homes manufacture the modular homes, with 10 being built on average per week since 2015.

The State Government’s construction arm, QBuild, managed the delivery of the two-bedroom homes from South-East Queensland.

“They’re almost entirely built inside a facility, which means time lost due to delays caused by bad weather is limited,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Unlike traditional bricks and mortar, they can easily be put on a truck and moved to a new location if circumstances change.

“This type of construction means we can deliver housing where it’s needed as quickly as possible.”

Anglicare Central Queensland Housing and Homelessness manager Adam Klaproth said the six new dwellings in Longreach would have a great impact, but more is needed to rise from the current crisis.

“Queensland is in a housing crisis, and rural areas certainly feel the same pinch. Unfortunately, we feel our regional and remote areas of Queensland are regularly overlooked,” Mr Klaproth said.

“We support the concept and factory-built housing solutions as a cost-effective and quicker way of getting housing on the ground, particularly in regional and remote Queensland.

“We’d like to see a quicker rollout of programs like Quickstarts and The Housing Investment Fund.

“The funding allocations are record-breaking, and they needed to be, but the slow release has meant the benefits are not seen in our regions as quickly as required.

“We’d also like to see funding opportunities designed for regional and remote Queensland. Models that stack up outside the South East corner.”

Mr Klaproth said Longreach currently has a 0.2 per cent private rental vacancy rate, one of the lowest across Queensland.

“Our crisis accommodation is full, and there are very few exit points,” he said.

“Housing affordability is impacting all low to medium income earners with those on job seeker and youth allowance payments doing it the hardest.

“Even working families are feeling the pinch with ever-increasing cost of living expenses.

“Key worker accommodation is also needed – we’ve had staff who could not relocate to accept positions due to the lack of accommodation.”

Earlier this year, Anglicare Australia released a Rental Affordability Snapshot, which found the rental crisis is the worst it has ever been across the nation.

In the report, essential workers in careers such as aged care, health, childcare, and education found it tough to afford housing within their community.

The report suggested improvements to areas such as more social housing, a fairer tax system, renter protection, and a wage lift could positively impact essential workers’ housing situation.