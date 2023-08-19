Outback Queensland Racing

Percy the Punters Pal

The Longreach Jockey Club hosted a successful five-race program, and it was a day out for Blackall trainer David Rewald and in-form apprentice Nikki Olzard.

There were some big highlights at the meeting, which included lead-up runs to horses that will feature strongly at the Birdsville Carnival early next month.

The Pro Tyres Newmarket Open Handicap 1300 metres was run as the feature and was a David Rewald win with Smooth Move $6 and ridden by in-form apprentice Nikki Olzard in a strong performance.

The Newmarket was the second leg of a winning treble for the duo taking out Race 1, the Benchmark 65 Handicap over 1400 with Moriconi at $3.50 and capping off a great day of racing at Longreach with the last race the Benchmark 50 Handicap 1000 metres with Freddie Eddie $6.

The QTIS Benchmark 45 Handicap over 1300 metres was a Richardson Simpson and Robbie Faehr collection with Simpson’s stable jockey putting in a 10/10 ride on Luna Glide $8 to land the prize.

Winton trainers Ray Hermann and Anna Bakos were successful in the Ratings Band 0 – 60 Handicap 1200 metres with Sharpay Ruler $5.

The Mount Isa Race Club held a prime position on Sky 1 on Thursday with Jay Morris and his team holding a stand-alone seven-race program with a cool $125,000 in prizemoney distributed to participants.

Buchanan Park was abuzz with a massive crowd on hand for the biggest day of racing in Mount Isa which coincides with Australia and the Southern Hemispheres’ biggest rodeo.

The race day includes the Mailman Express which is run on the night.

The Mailman Express, named after Wally Mailman, is part of Mount Isa’s annual rodeo festivities.

The race is a time trial for non-thoroughbred horses and takes place over 200 metres on the home straight of Buchanan Park Racetrack.

Bevan Johnson dominated the day with four winners at the meeting the day started well for last season’s country apprentice of the year Tyler Leslight and the Johnson stable combined with a bang taking out the first race on the program with Stampede Warrior who eased in the betting from $2.25 out to $4 late, with this year’s Alpha Cup winner scoring a strong win in the Benchmark 65 Handicap over 1450 metres, with Leslight following riding instructions to a tee running away with the feature proving too good for its rivals pulling away for a narrow win.

The eight-year-old would not be out of place in next month’s Birdsville Cup with the gelding racing well this preparation stamping itself as a genuine Simpson Desert Cups contender.

Stampede Warrior and Leslight have now combined six wins from nine starts at a strike rate of 66 per cent in the short time at Johnson’s stables.

The motto has horse and saddle and will travel paid off for the Barcaldine team and the results were well deserved, after all being said and done it will be a round trip of over 1500 kilometres.

Bevan Johnson struck again in Race three the 1000 metre Open Handicap with his stable star Han Dynasty $1.60 making it five starts for five wins at Mount Isa with apprentice Brodie Moffat giving the galloper a peach of a steer to land the prize for Johnson.

It was a family affair, wins three and four for the day, when Johnson combined with his daughter, Dakota Graham who hit top form at the Mount Isa meeting, putting in two peaches of rides on the Mount Isa track for team Johnson in the Class 6 Plate 1200 metres on Karbors.

Karbors opened at $18 and drifted right out to $51, which was surprising, considering the the gelding had two wins and a second from his four starts at Mount Isa.

The Dad and Daughter team also saluted in the Ratings Band 0 – 50 Handicap over 1450 metres with Flying Aurion $8 in a 10/10 ride in the lucky last.

Other winners at the meeting were:

Shryn Royes and Jason Hoopert won the Maiden Plate 1000 metres with Zoustar $2.80.

The Class 1 Handicap 1000 metres was won by Capitalist gelding Campeedo $1.40 for Damien Finter and Dan Ballard making it three wins and a second in the Northwest for the gelding.

The Benchmark 45 Handicap 1200 metres went to Devil $3.30 for trainer Justin Bawden and Matty Gray.

It was good to see Gray bounce back to winning form following his fall from The Squire, soon after the start of last Saturday’s Muttaburra Cup.