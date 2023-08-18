Ward a rodeo champion

by Liam Emerton

One of Barcaldine’s own has taken out a big win at the famous Mount Isa Rodeo.

Barcaldine’s Emily Ward scored a big victory in the early days of the weekend-long competition.

Ward took on a number of the women’s competitions, which was boosted by the most entries in the event’s 64 year history.

And while competing in the second annual Indigenous Rodeo Championships Ward stepped up taking out the ladies Barrel Race with a scorching quick 19.69 sec run.

It was also a good weekend for the surrounds of Central Queensland with many riders across the district picking up wins.

The junior bull ride was where Rockhampton cowboy Matty Ahearn took out first place with an impressive 154 points.

That was 18 points better than Matty’s closest competition, Billy Bowker, and more than double the third-placed rider Sam Daley.

The win was made even more impressive by the record number of junior entries that Matty had to compete against and that he won the 11-14 years Mini Bulls at the same event last year.

Competition was fierce in that Mini Bulls (11-14 years) resulting in a three way tie for first place, shared by 13-year-old Rockhampton cowboy Riley Ahern, 14-year-old Cloncurry cowboy Bronzon Mara-Skellern, and 12-year-old Murgon cowboy Johnathan Carlo, all on 68 points.

In the open saddle bronc ride Benalla Cowboy David Stacey just inched past our own Jordan Iker.

Stacey finished with a total of 158.50 points with Iker ending his incredible rides with a grand total of 150.50, placing second in the competition.

Famed Emerald rider Leanne Caban, for the second year in a row, was named the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo All-Round Cowgirl.

Against a record number of 98 entries, she took the buckle in the Open Ladies Barrel Race, while Emerald cowboy William Sloan took the Open Steer Wrestling buckle.

Emerald’s success continued to be brilliant with super talented cowboy Jayden Kenny winning the Junior Breakaway Roping.

And away from Emerald, eighteen-year-old Calliope cowboy Boston Leather has etched his name into the record books this weekend by winning the 2023 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo Open Bull Ride. He was the only cowboy to score in all three rounds in the marquee event at the legendary rodeo, and walks away with a buckle that’s revered around the world.