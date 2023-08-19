Community to come together for cancer at Longreach’s Relay for Life

by Michael Lloyd

The Longreach Leo Club is a small group of community-minded high school students who want to help the fight against cancer.

Cancer impacts so many of us, and this year, we’re fighting back.

Our team are taking on Relay For Life to raise vital funds for people impacted by cancer.

In Australia, around 134,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year.

They could be our loved ones, our colleagues, or even ourselves.

But we’re determined to make sure more people (and their families!) get the support they need.

To get there, our team are going the distance.

We’re taking on the laps so Cancer Council can offer support services to families through one of the most difficult times of their lives.

The Longreach Relay For Life on Saturday, 2 September, is a time for our community to come together and celebrate cancer survivors, remember those who are no longer with us and fight back against cancer. Members of the public can choose to walk in the Survivor and Carer’s Opening Lap of Honour or just come along for the afternoon tea.

We encourage you to pre-register for the Survivors and Carers afternoon tea for catering purposes.

Facebook Longreach Leo Club or email leos@longreachshs.eq.edu.au

‘Candles of Hope’ bags can be purchased for $2.00 each, and we will supply an LED candle.

Write a name or a message for a loved one who has had to fight cancer or is currently going through that battle.

The bags will be put around the oval during our closing ceremony.

Starting at 1:00pm there will be an Opening ceremony, Survivors and Carer’s lap to start the relay, Survivors and Carers afternoon tea, and fun activities throughout the day for relay participants.

At 4pm there will be a sausage sizzle run by the Thomson River Lions, and then at 6:15pm, there will be a Closing Ceremony involving the Candles of Hope.

The theme is purple, and Under 18s must have a form signed for parental permission.

There is no entry fee – just make a donation when you register.

People can register as an individual with the Longreach Leo Club Community Team to fundraise.

If you want to complete the relay, you can join together to make up a team of six, just let us know who is in your team.