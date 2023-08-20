Golf the winner in Winton

McKenzie Neal

The Winton Golf Club’s annual Open Championship was held last weekend, with the two-day 36-hole event providing its players with a stern test of character, all while a couple of Australian stars suited up to great effect in their respective overseas tours.

In Winton, it was the Lenton’s who did the damage, with Brendan and Taylor being crowned the male and female Open Champions respectively, while Adrian was the men’s runner-up.

Trevor Scia Scia was the men’s A-Grade gross champion, while the same honours were bestowed upon Mandy Alloway in the ladies division.

B and C grade winners were Mick Barrett and Joe Launiuvao, with Julie Mann and Raylene Levers securing the prize in the ladies competition.

The best nett for A, B, and C grades in the women’s competition was Di Skinner, Janelle Jane, and Sharon Tindall respectively, and in the men’s, it was Gavin Baskett, Ernie Ellis, and Scott Marshall.

Muttaburra’s fan-favourite Cam Tindall finished as the runner-up in B-Grade, while Longreach’s Ed Gunson showed his muscle, claiming the A-Grade Long Drive honours on Saturday.

Around the region, the Ilfracombe Golf Club are deep in preparation for their Open Championship which is now under a month away.

Last year’s British Open Champion Cameron Smith won LIV Golf Bedminster, making it two wins in his last three starts in the league, compounded by his Ripper team who took a triumphant stride for the first time this season.

While on the PGA TOUR, Cameron Davis carded -11 over his four rounds in the St Jude Championship, moving up to 45th on the FedEx Cup Rankings, with he and fellow competitor Jason Day being the only remaining Aussie players left in the field as the season’s end nears.