David Crust Memorial weekend

by Tony Emslie

Another busy Sunday at the Bowls Club with a men’s B Grade singles game as well as more Mixed Pairs comp games.

The mixed comp is now in full swing and the three games proved to be great games.

We had Peter Anderson and Paula Brun up against Dave Ramage and Dorrie Delany.

Dave and Dorrie gained the lead after the 3rd end and went out to a 10 – 5 lead before Pete and Paula caught them and then slowly but surely eased away with the final score being 23 – 12 in their favour.

Another game saw Tony Barbeler and Cerise Woodfield taking on Justin Hunt and Gail Butt.

Tony and Cerise took an early five-nil lead, increasing it to 11 – 6 after nine ends.

Justin and Gail rallied and caught Tony and Cerise at 12 all after the fourteenth end.

Tony and Cerise went ahead by one shot, Justin and Gail caught them. Tony and Cerise went scored another single but Justin and Gail caught them again with three ends left to play.

Tony and Cerise got the better of those three ends and took the win by 18 – 14.

The next game was the strong pairing of Ray Harmsworth and Coral Williamson up against Johnny Dagan and Sharon Calligaro.

Ray and Coral shot out of the blocks and led 7 – 1, 10 – 2, 12 – 5, and then Johnny and Sharon started coming back.

After another four ends, Johnny and Sharon hit the front at 14 – 12 and increased it to 16 – 12 with only three ends to play.

Those three ends saw Ray and Coral score two shots, then a four, and a single shot on the last end to win the game by 19 – 16.

In the Men’s B Grade Singles, we had Bluey Beard taking on Terry Harris.

This game went 31 ends, and the lead changed four times in the first thirteen ends when the game was tied at 13 all.

Terry then went on a roll, winning the next four ends and lead 21 – 13 before Bluey started his comeback.

He passed Terry on the twenty-second end at 23 -21.

Bluey then won six of the next nine ends to take the game 31 – 24 to progress to the semi-final.

This weekend the club is holding the David Crust Memorial weekend with games being played on both Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a great weekend with great bowls, plenty of laughs, raising money for the vital RFDS and the winners of the bowls getting their names on the David Crust Memorial Shield which proudly hangs in the club.

Plenty of raffles with some fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Come on down to watch some great bowls and maybe win a raffle or two.