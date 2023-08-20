Call out to artists for the 2024 John Villiers Outback Art prize

The Outback Regional Gallery, Winton, is now calling for entries for the 2024 John Villiers Outback Art Prize.

Sponsored by The John Villiers Trust since 2012, the prize attracts artworks regionally and from across Australia that depict the theme: Outback: A Sense of Place.

The prize accepts mediums of painting, drawing, collage, textile, sculpture, and relief printmaking and welcomes entries from two categories, Adult (18+) and Emerging Youth Categories (ages 15-26 years).

With a prize pool of $16,000 and the Major Prize Winner receiving $10,000 (acquisitive), the prize is one of the longest-running in the region and gained a reputation for developing the careers of artists.

“You never really know how artists will approach the theme ‘Outback’,” Exhibition Supervisor Karen Stephens said.

“Over time, we’ve received artworks that range from traditional artistic approaches with technical proficiency of mediums, naïve storytelling to wild abstractions.

“Our prize is also unique in that the finalist exhibition showcases side-by-side remote, regional, emerging and established artists.

“What the judges are looking for is the best depiction of our theme ‘Outback A Sense of Place.’”

To enter the 2024 John Villiers Outback Art Prize visit matildacentre.com.au/ with entries closing on Friday, 12 January 2024, at 5pm.

For all enquiries, contact karens@matildacentre.com.au.

Date claimer, 2024 John Villiers Outback Art Prize finalist exhibition opens Saturday, 23 March 2024