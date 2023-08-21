Cricket season weeks away

McKenzie Neal

Longreach Cricket prepares its return to the town for the first time in 12 months and it hasn’t been without its confusion, with speculation around the teams continuing to grow.

A lot can change during that time, and the RSL Cricket Club, is certainly the case, as a new era begins for the side, keen to rewrite the wrongs from past years in their race for a premiership.

It comes in the aftermath of a somewhat successful ashes campaign from both the men and women Australian sides, as they collectively retained the Ashes urn following draws in their respective series.

Tom McLellan heads this new era, taking the reigns of the club as they look to perform well in the three-team tournament that competes against the Birdcage and the Wellshot Hotel, and was keen to help the team wherever he could.

“I found out last week, and I was happy to help out any way to keep the RSL team going,” Mr McLellan said.

“The response has been very positive since the announcement of the season.

“The community missed out on cricket during the summer due to the construction of the new turf pitch at the Showgrounds.

“Everyone is very excited to test the new pitch out – rumours are it will play like the WACA.”

Tom McLellan was definite in his approach for the third team, saying that ‘we need to keep the third team alive’ while also hoping for more cricket around the surrounding region too.

“We definitely needed to keep the third team alive for the foreseeable future,” Mr McLellan said.

“I definitely see an opportunity down the track however it will take a lot of effort and commitment from the top office all the way down to someone burning a snag and serving refreshments each week.

“I would like to see a Central QLD competition get some more momentum as well.”

The season starts Friday, 1 September and if anyone is interested, come down to the Longreach Showgrounds that night at 6pm.