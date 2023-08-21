By Breanna Lloyd

Operating across the Central West region for 17 years, Mercury Business Supplies offers an exquisite range of office products and services, with business owners Jamie and Patsy Worland leaving their advice to newcomers.

In 2006, the Worlands purchased Mercury Business Supplies after Jamie finished his apprenticeship with the previous owner.

Having three boys under the age of five at the time, the couple said it was difficult.

“We saw the potential to grow the existing business,” Patsy said.

“Looking back now we think we must have been crazy.

“But they were also the reason we took on the challenge and we wanted to show our boys anything is possible if you work hard.”

After five years of operating the entire company by themselves, they expanded into a larger building and began to branch out into the Central West community.

They now have five full-time staff, one casual and one school-based trainee and have grown to various locations across the Central West including Alpha to Thargomindah, Winton to Morven and in between.

Through their challenging times, the pair suggested some of the biggest pieces of advice to new industry owners.

“Do your research and talk to other business owners, don’t be afraid to try something different,” the Worlands said.

“Without a doubt, it’ll be hard work, but if you do it right, it should also be rewarding.

“As the saying goes, you will reap what you sow.”

Having progressed and expanded Mercury Business Supplies significantly since 2006, the couple noticed the town has not had the same outcome.

Patsy said although tourism is growing in the region, the living population is not.

“I know that tourism is continually growing in the region, but I’d like to see recognition of the non-tourism businesses that are open 12 months of the year, which may assist in the growth of our schools and businesses and in turn the region,” Patsy said.

“We have had people ask where we go after the tourist season ends, and we have to explain that the majority of businesses are open all year round.

“It’s important for all businesses to work together in the region during this time.”

Come and see Jamie and Patsy and their wide range of office products and services at 136 Eagle Street, Longreach.