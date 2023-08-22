Netball season to start

With the culmination of the Ladies and Junior seasons, the Longreach Mixed Netball season will commence on Thursday nights from 24 August.

The Longreach Netball Association had a great turnout last year, and they are hoping to get around the same number of teams again this year.

Team nominations are open now and can be emailed through longreachnetball@hotmail.com.

Nominations will close by Friday, 19 August, at 12 noon, so get in quick and nominate your team now.

The Club is also holding a Central West Adults Mixed Netball Carnival on Saturday, 2 September.

It will be Netball’s main fundraiser for 2023, and they anticipate some keen interest with a cash prize for first and second place.

Team nominations have been open since Saturday, 12 August and will close on Friday, 25 August.

We will be capping teams at a determined number due to court and official availability, so don’t delay in getting your nomination in.

Bar and Canteen will be operating throughout the day.

For more information, email Longreachnetball@hotmail.com and follow our Facebook Page – Longreach Netball Association, for regular updates about the mixed season and the carnival day.