Dignity Vending Machines reach new milestone in Queensland schools

by Khrysti Balanay

Over 100,000 free period product packs have been distributed from Dignity Vending Machines placed in schools across Queensland to support students and address period poverty.

The State Government has partnered with Queensland-based charity Share the Dignity to install vending machines across hundreds of schools from 2022, with the packages containing six tampons and two pads.

Initially promised for 120 schools, the expanded initiative to install, maintain, and stock Dignity Vending Machines in all Queensland state schools that want one takes the total investment over six years to more than $35 million.

Education Minister Grace Grace announced the achievement on Tuesday, 15 August, saying access to period products should never be a barrier to learning.

“I am thrilled we have hit this milestone: 100,000 period product packs have been given to thousands of students across our state,” Ms Grace said.

“That’s 100,000 times students didn’t have to worry about sorting out tampons and pads and could concentrate on being at school instead.

“With the price of period products running into hundreds of dollars a year per person, this is an important cost of living relief, too.

“Register before 18 August if you want a machine in your school.”

The partnership with Share the Dignity also provides access to the educational program Period Talk, which helps remove any misplaced stigma around menstruation.

Share the Dignity founder and managing director Rochelle Courtenay said she was thrilled students don’t have to miss out on a day of education due to being unable to afford period products.

“I am also elated that our Dignity Vending Machines are being rolled out into primary schools as well as secondary schools, a first in Australia,” Ms Courtenay said.

“Our Bloody Big Survey in 2021 found over 30,000 kids had their first period at the age of 11 or younger, so it is incredibly important primary school students also have free and dignified access to period products in school.”

The current registration round closes on 18 August 2023 and is open to all Queensland state schools, outdoor and environmental education centres, and student residential facilities.

Schools can register via OnePortal. Further registration rounds will be available in the future.

Central Queensland Schools with a Dignity Vending Machine currently include:

– Biloela State High School

– Blackwater State High School

– Calliope State High School

– Glenmore State High School

– Longreach State High School

– Mackay Northern Beaches State High School

– Mackay State High School

– Mount Morgan State High School

– Pioneer State High School

– Tannum Sands State High School

– Toolooa State High School

– Yeppoon State High School