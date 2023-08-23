Learn to play

As part of the Sporting Schools Program, Longreach Tennis Coach Michael Lloyd has been travelling to Blackall and Muttaburra to deliver tennis lessons to the school’s pupils.

Over a four to six week program, students are taken through the basics of the game with a hopeful progression to mini-games.

“It’s a great Government program that allows all schools to employ qualified coaches who can deliver a range of different sports,” Coach Lloyd said.

The children in both centres have been progressing very quickly and are enthusiastic about their lessons.

Other sports on offer through Coach Lloyd include cricket, AFL and Hockey.

Funding for Term 4 is out now, and Central West Schools are encouraged to apply.

For more information, please contact Michael at mlcwesternqld@gmail.com or 0409624119.