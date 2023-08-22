Ilfracombe’s everyday hero

Rural Fire Service officer Mark Tysoe has been recognised for his role in supporting his community in times of need and fighting to keep his small town strong.

Mr Tysoe is one of many Queenslanders who have been nominated for a QBANK Everyday Hero Award in 2023 for their unwavering spirit and dedication to their communities.

The 43-year-old joined the RFS in 2009, and as a First Officer, his role involves training the firefighters in his brigade and attending callouts, which can range from grass fires to vehicle fires and structural fires, as well as supporting other emergency service agencies.

He said he was proud of the work and found it rewarding to assist his community, located east of Longreach in the Central West.

“I enjoy giving back and helping in times of need, not only in my community, but on deployment to assist other firefighters in their time of need,” Mr Tysoe said.

“We can be there at the worst part of someone’s life when there is a fire, and it’s so rewarding that people still get a smile on their face just to see that help has arrived.

“In the Rural Fire Service, you gain a lot of skill and knowledge and work with a great team. You get the opportunity to see places that you never thought you would be able to see when you go on deployment.”

Two of Mark’s colleagues nominated him for his commitment to serving the small community.

They highlighted some of his heroic efforts, including ensuring water supply to the town’s gardens during water restrictions caused by drought in 2015, and more recently, leading hazard reduction burns ahead of the upcoming fire season.

Mr Tysoe said the nominations were humbling.

“It is nice to feel appreciated for the efforts that I put in,” he said.

“It’s not something you do to get recognition, you do it because you love it.”

He said he was proud to serve the Ilfracombe community and would always be there to support them.

“I can give back to the community and they can rely on me in times of need,” he said.

“This community is like a big family, when something big happens everyone comes together to help out.”

Nominations for the QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards are open until 31 August 2023, with nominees eligible from the top end to the south-east across a range of sectors.

The awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate the exceptional achievements of people within Queensland Police, Fire, Health, Corrections, Justice, and the Public Service, including educators.

The six award categories are Achievement, Ownership, Dedication, Working Together, Excellence and the Young Everyday Hero Award.

Winners will be selected by a panel of highly respected judges and will receive $2000 deposited into a QBANK account and $2000 donated to a charity of their choice.

Finalists will be announced in September and winners will be recognised at the annual awards dinner at the W Hotel Brisbane on 27 October.

For more information about the categories and eligibility criteria, visit qbank.com.au/everydayheroes