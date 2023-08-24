School cooks up a storm

Longreach State High School students are cooking up a storm in their $3.8 million hospitality training centre.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited the school’s updated senior kitchen and ‘Big Red Truck’ during her visit to Longreach on Thursday, 10 August

Completed in January this year, the school’s kitchen facility has doubled in size and will help students study Certificate II in Kitchen Operations, Certificate II in Hospitality, and Certificate II in Cookery and Food Technology.

Funding from the Local Schools, Local Jobs project was also included for the purpose-built B-double truck, the ‘Big Red Truck’, which includes a commercial kitchen, a marquee and seating to cater for up to 300 people.

‘Big Red Truck’ provides year 10 to 12 students with the opportunity to work towards their Certificate II in Kitchen Operations.

The truck is also used by Aramac, Barcaldine, Blackall and Winton State Schools.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was fantastic to be in Longreach and to see some of Longreach State High School’s state-of-the-art new facilities.

“The students shared with me how much they’re enjoying this state-of-the-art kitchen, and it’s clear these benefits are also reaching the wider community from the community events that the students are able to support,” she said.

“I was particularly excited to see the ‘Big Red Truck’, which is now able to continue to serve the community for years to come.

“It’s investments like this that are helping deliver first-class education to kids across the State whether they live in the regions or the city.”