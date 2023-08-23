Where will Capras land?

By Liam Emerton

The Central Queensland Capras have stumbled but they certainly haven’t fallen.

With a huge matchup ahead, the Capras could finish anywhere from fourth to seventh depending on results in the final round.

On the weekend however, Capras took on the Redcliffe Dolphins in round 21 of the Hostplus Cup with a move up to fourth on the ladder up for grabs.

Our side, who have been good at starting well this season, had an awful start, going down 12-0 in the opening 12 minutes.

It took 21 minutes for the Capras to finally put some points on the board when Aaron Moore scored, with Trey Brown’s conversion making it 12-6.

After a ten-minute arm-wrestle, the Capras would square the game, with JJ Collins crossing for a four-pointer before Brown again successfully slotted his goal.

But just a couple of minutes later Trai Fuller would help the Redcliffe squad regain their advantage, taking a 16-12 lead into the half time break.

Five minutes after that break Fuller would score again, this time Jack Bostock would make no mistake off the tee, setting the Dolphins on their way to a 10-point lead.

That would soon become 26-12 leaving the Capras plenty of catching up to do in the final 30 minutes.

Larson Dale-Doyle would help the Central Queensland hit back when he scored, but a missed shot at goal still left the Capras with a 10-point margin to chase.

Needing to hold out their fellow feeder club, the Capras just couldn’t contain the explosiveness of five-eight Max Plath who crossed in the 61st minute, stretching the Dolphins lead to 32-16.

Nicholas Halalilo would get the Capras back on track when his try was converted by Browne, reducing the deficit again back to 10.

And when Dolphins’ signee Edrick Lee crossed in the 71st there was still plenty of time for the Central Queenslanders to draw level.

However two costly errors in the 73rd and 77th minute respectively would all but kill the Capras, seeing them drop to sixth place and in dangerous territory.

Now placed in sixth, CQ does have a home final on the cards, but their final game, which will be played at Browne Park this weekend, comes against a team yet to secure their minor premiership.

The Souths Logan Magpies beat the Wynnum Manly Seagulls on the weekend to keep their top spot however the Bears won their matchup too, leaving them one point behind the table-toppers.

That means the Magpies will need to knock off the Capras to secure their place as minor premiers this year.

That makes the match an extremely dangerous game for the home side who could drop to seventh if they are unsuccessful this weekend.

The Northern Pride are in eighth and a win off the Capras but have 200 points differential to catch up on the Capras however the Tweed Seagulls are in the hunt with a superior points difference compared to our Central Queenslanders and just a win behind.

A win for the Seagulls and a loss for the Capras would see those two sides flip in what could become one of the elimination finals.

However there is still another path for the Capras, the side could lock up a top-four spot with a win this weekend.

If the Dolphins, who take on the Pride, and the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls, who take on the third-placed Brisbane Tigers, are both defeated and the Capras score a win over the Magpies, then CQ will finish in fourth.

That would give the Capras a finals lifeline and would be a huge momentum-building end to a great season.

There’s plenty on the line this weekend but Lionel Harbin will have his men just focused on picking up a massive win in front of a bumper home crowd.