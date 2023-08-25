Ag industry in the spotlight

by Khrysti Balanay

With the sale tender process for the Longreach Pastoral College completed concerns about the future of agriculture have been shared at a Queensland Parliament meeting.

Katter’s Australian Party Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter labelled the sale of the Longreach Pastoral College as a “cold, hard asset sale” and not in the state’s best interests.

In a question to Agricultural Minister Mark Furner at a budget estimates meeting on 2 August, Mr Katter asked for an explanation as to why an industry-led attempt to buy and re-open the Longreach facility was not supported.

“Can the Minister explain why, in 2018, he accepted a public audit report claiming that there was no demand for services provided by the Longreach and Emerald pastoral colleges,” Mr Katter said.

“Then in 2023, rejected an opportunity for an industry-led proposal in the asset sale of those same premises to reinstate the training services previously at the facility.”

In response, Mr Furner said successful tenders included PJ & CR Britton for land south of the Landsborough Highway at $7.6 million, JH & SJ Milson for grazing land north of the Landsborough Highway at $3.6 million and Unleashing Australia Fund Pty Ltd (Outback Pioneers) for improved farming land adjacent to the Thomson River at $1.2 million.

“The community benefit proposed to be delivered by the successful tenders include…tourism operations, growing tourism products and experiences resulting in greater visitation and economic return for the broader region and communities,” Mr Furner said.

“Recreation of historical Chinese gardens on the Thomson River, delivering cost-effective market garden production, servicing local restaurants and community groups, and providing multicultural cohesion with an educational, horticultural and environment.

“Expanding of sheep, cattle and goat production, sustainable hay production. Locally grown at a cost-effective production rate for the local and wider community.

“Making the campus facilities available for training activities. Growing local jobs through tourism, education, horticulture and livestock production activities.

“The successful tenders propose to engage with local schools, restaurants, communities, First Nations People, universities and other agri-businesses.”

Mr Katter said he understood the tourism benefits but questioned the sale as the industry-led tender AAM Investment Group was $1.82 million above the tenders that were awarded.

“It had the lead community consultation and the support of the local government authority,” he said.

“Bearing in mind those factors and again through the lens of the labour shortages in agriculture in Queensland, which is a really big issue.

“I fear the Government, through whatever means, torpedoed the offer to save face, as allowing the private sector to restore the site to its former glory would have qualified the strongly-held community belief that the colleges should have never been shut down in the first place.

“In this way, they have used the process to save them negative publicity – but they’re not fooling anyone.

“Queensland’s agricultural industry remains markedly poorer as a result of the short-sighted asset sales and the more recent refusal by the Government to let the private sector step in and step up where they have failed.”

Mr Katter said the loss of the legacy sites at Longreach and Emerald had contributed to significant agricultural industry workforce shortages, with an average of just 50 people a year completing a Certificate III in Agriculture per year across Queensland.

Mr Furner said the decision to close the colleges was made after it was found around 10 students were attending the college in Longreach.

“It was slightly greater in Emerald, but nevertheless, the decision had to be made,” he said.

“I make the point that the opposition when they were in government, received an Ernest Young report indicating that Longreach should be closed, and the LNP Government did not act on that advice.

“Going to the specifics of the training aspect of the question, funding has been put aside to assist the growth of agriculture and a record increase in schools participating in next-generation agriculture [programs].”