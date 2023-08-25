Emergency services on alert for road safety week

By Matthew Pearce

Nine people have been killed on roads in the Capricornia Region this year and for emergency services that’s still nine too many.

Queensland police, ambulance and fire officers launched Road Safety Week on Monday, with the week running from 21 to 26 August.

The theme for this year is ‘Road Safety Starts with Me’.

Capricornia District Officer Superintendent Glen Pointing said police would be out in force this week conducting operations and high visibility patrols targeting the Fatal Five – speeding, drink or drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, driving tired and distracted driving.

Supt Pointing said Road Safety Week emphasised shared responsibility between road users and pedestrians.

“On average, 240 lives are lost on Queensland roads every year, and sadly, as of this week, we’ve already 166 lives on Queensland roads this year,” he said.

On average, 59 people are killed each year on Queensland roads due to speed-related crashes.

“Many of these are hospitalised due to serious injuries and will suffer from the effects of their injuries for the rest of their lives,” he said.

A fifth of all lives lost on Queensland roads are due to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, including illegal drugs and prescription medication.

Supt Pointing said using a mobile phone or generally being distracted while driving multiplied your risk of having a serious crash by four times.

He said motorcyclist fatalities had surpassed the previous year’s numbers, with research showing they are 30 times more likely to be killed in a crash than car occupants.

“We continue to ask motorists to proactively look out for motorcycle riders, check your surroundings and blind spots, indicate when changing lanes or turning, and obey the road rules,” he said.

“Remember, safety is not just confined to road users, it should be the priority for every person in the community every single day.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Central Region acting assistant commissioner Steve Smith said attending fatal road crashes had a serious impact on QFES staff and volunteers.

“In the case of small communities, it’s their families, friends and people that they know that they’re responding to,” he said.

“It’s the unnecessary incidents like those involving stolen cars that we find most challenging, as it takes resources out of the community that could be used elsewhere.”