Just in time for Spring

by Neil Fisher

I always believe this weekend is for adding the finishing touches to your spring garden masterpiece.

This year in the west, there is even more assistance for gardeners, with the inaugural Wellshot Garden Expo to be held at the Wellshot Hotel this Saturday.

Exhibitors include:

* Ilfracombe Garden Nursery

* Aramac Nursery

* Central West Rural – Fertilizer, irrigation and garden supplies.

* Crete and Twine – Cacti and succulents, indoor and outdoor plants, kokedama plants and ceramic potted plants.

* Grumpies Balls – Barbed wire garden art.

* Home Cuts

* Pottery Patch – Handmade wares.

Cutting swap, so bring in your plant cuttings.

Longreach Girl Guides will be conducting face painting.

Special workshops for Children and Adults will be happening.

Plant sales will very popular this year, with many plant varieties for sale.

Everything from showy Ixoras, Bottlebrushes of every colour, Stunning Golden Cane Palms, and an assortment of colourful Cordylines to a range of ever-hardy Westringeas or Native Rosemary.

Show date Saturday 26 August, 9am to 3pm.

Light refreshments will be on sale.

Admission $5 with children under the age of 15 free.

Note entry includes a ticket in a lucky door prize.

Venue – Wellshot Hotel Ilfracombe.

This means that the Garden Expo will be the best place to be over this Saturday gaining those ideas for Spring.

Then Sunday, you can start preparing for spring, so here is a quick checklist of tips for “jobs to do” this weekend.

Flower Gardens: It is easy to be inspired by the colour and perfume of annuals that are in flower during spring. With this year being the first in more than a decade that we start spring with the ground moist, a flower garden could inspire. Alyssum, Amaranthus, Aster, Balsam, Begonia, Celosia, Chrysanthemum, Celosia, Cockscombs, Cosmos, Gazania, Geranium, Gomphrena, Marigold, Nasturtium, Petunia, Phlox, Portulaca, Rudbeckias, Salvia, Sunflower, Torenia, Verbena and Zinnias. Some annual gardens will now be requiring a good organic fertiliser around the plants, and remember to cut all spent blooms off your garden plants to increase flower production.

Potted plants: It is also the right time to rejuvenate pot plants. Most homes will have plants around the pool, pergola, verandah and even the hanging baskets that are starting to look a little tired after winter. This is the perfect time to plant them into a larger tub so that you get attractive new growth and blooms for spring. Simply take the plant out of its pot. If the root ball is solid and compacted, slice off a third of the bottom of the root ball and add some water crystals. Before replanting your plant in a slightly larger pot with fresh potting soil. Fertilise with a mild solution of water-soluble fertiliser to help prevent transplant shock.

Bulbs: This weekend, you should start fertilising your bulbs with Blood and Bone or a fertiliser made specifically for bulbs. Another important hint is don’t be tempted to cut off the bulb foliage after the bulb finishes blooming. It is okay to cut off the spent flower heads but not the foliage. The foliage continues to feed the bulb as the bulb forms the embryo of next year’s flower.

Vegetable Gardens: The weather is perfect for the preparation of veggie garden. Now is the time before the Summer heat hits us. Remember, if you are not using fresh garden soil, you may need to open and aerate the soil, as the soil tends to harden up and compact after the winter rain. All of the following can be planted this weekend – Beans (dwarf and climbing), Beetroot, Capsicum, Carrot, Celery, Chinese cabbage, Choko, Cress, Cucumber, Eggplant, Herbs (any), Lettuce, Marrow, Pumpkin, Radish, Rockmelon, Rosella, Spring Onion, Squash, Sweet corn, Silver beet, Sweet Potato, Tomato, Watermelon and Zucchini.

Mulching: Is another important addition to the list of preparations for spring. Probably the biggest mistake most home gardeners will make is either not mulching their gardens or if they do, using the wrong type of mulch, both to the detriment of the garden. Many plants will tolerate the full blast of our hot summer sun, providing their roots are kept cool and moist. Mulches such as sugar cane mulch, pine bark, straw and even newspaper have proved to be highly successful in not only controlling the growth of weeds and reducing the amount of water that each plant requires but also giving the garden that finished effect.