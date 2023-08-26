Irvines Turns 100

McKenzie Neal

Irvines is celebrating its 100th year of operation to the Longreach community, providing an immeasurable amount of service to its locals and tourists throughout the years.

It has been a mainstay in Eagle Street, and while other clothing businesses have come and gone, and the local and outback touches that Irvines provides are just some of the cornerstones to their success.

Irvines employee Laura has been a long-time shopper at Irvines, but since starting work 12 months ago understands how crucial a role the shop plays to the region.

“It’s so special for us and the town that the store is still running after 100 years,” she said.

“Nothing seems to last these days, so it’s a real testament to the store owners and staff from the past and present that the store is still here today – to have something of such quality to last so long is extra special.

“We are celebrating the centenary with a sale in store and with a birthday cake on Friday.

Laura understands that stores like these don’t come around often enough, saying that support from both locals and tourists is fundamental for the business.

“We are not spoiled with lots of clothing stores out here, being hundreds of kilometres from popular chain stores like Kmart or Myers for example,” she said.

“The support from locals and tourists is obviously strong, otherwise, the store would not have lasted as long as it has.

“The local support is fantastic, and we love to give back to the community where we can, sponsoring events and donating items year in and year out.

“The shop is a real hit with the tourists too, fitting them out with their Akubra hats and cowboy boots each year as they pass through.

“We may just be a clothing store to some, but we feel we are providing an important service to the community, whether that might be fitting out a first-year ringer, having dresses available for the ladies for the local race days, for the fellas blowing through to a mates wedding and their boots fell out of the Toyota on the way and being an agent for a dry cleaning service.

“People drive far and wide to drop off their garments for dry cleaning and we get the job done for them.”

To show your support for Irvines as they head into their second century of service, have a look at their Facebook page, or pop on down to their shop in Eagle Street whenever you are in town.