Tension and Fury dominates

by Michael Lloyd

The Ladies Grand Final was held Friday, 11 August, with two grades being played for the night.

The A Grade final was between 2022 premiers Tension and the newly formed team Senior Cadets.

The Senior Cadets, a team consisting of high school students, were eager for a win from the first centre pass.

The young team contesting their first final, tested the seasoned ladies of Tension throughout the match with some fast-paced centre court attacking and unified team plays.

However, the experience of Tension and their determined defence had them in the first quarter with a 12-6 lead.

Both teams were able to keep each other to a low-scoring mid-quarter contest.

Senior Cadets displayed courage and grit in the last quarter with a late-stage comeback.

However, Tension’s experience and accurate shooting game from Erina Ormond and Emily Bielenberg was a dominating factor, proving too much for the Cadets with a final score of 34-19.

Erina Ormond from Tension was awarded the Player of the Final for the A Grade.

B Grade finalists were Fury and Stormbirds.

It was a fast-paced game in which Fury controlled Stormbirds in the first quarter with a 17-2 lead.

Stormbirds, through some strong defence and well-executed attach plays, held their own and were able to claw back some goals in the second and third quarters.

Fury’s shooters Nadia Hoad and Payton Vedders proved too consistent in the end, with Fury taking out the B Grade Grand Final with a full-time score of 43 – 17.

Nat Pearce from Fury was awarded the Player of the Final for the B Grade.