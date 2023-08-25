Rural Ambassador returns to Longreach

by McKenzie Neal

As the Ekka closes its curtains on yet another wonderful display for agriculture in Queensland, the Central and North West Sub Division’s Rural Ambassador returns home to Longreach after having done all he could in the state’s capital.

William Ringrose spent all of last week representing the region, answering questions about Queensland’s Agricultural industry, and completing personal development courses, in a journey that started in May of this year after being crowned the Longreach Show Society’s Rural Ambassador.

The week certainly meant a lot for the 24-year-old, saying that representing his region at an event like this was such a rewarding experience and one that he will certainly look back on in the years to come.

“It was a privilege to represent our region and to try and spread awareness of some of the issues we’re facing out here,” Mr Ringrose said.

“Not only with regard to Agriculture but also our communities in general, and then to also spread the word on why it is a great place to live and how much there is to see and do out here was a great opportunity and one I certainly won’t forget.

“It was a great week – we were always busy, whether it was rubbing shoulders with politicians or posing for photos or going on industry tours across the city or just enjoying all the Ekka had to offer and then on top of that, to spend it with like-minded young people who love agriculture was the icing on the cake.

“I’ve definitely made plenty of connections and got plenty of ideas that can hopefully benefit our local show society.

“The biggest takeaway for me was how appreciative people are of agriculture in the city – it’s pretty easy to feel forgotten out here but when 20,000 people are shining their torch lights up in the darkness as a thank you to farmers, it really drives home that there is support down there, even if it’s not coming from inside Parliament House.”

William Ringrose also touched on the importance that events like these are to the agricultural industry across Australia, saying taking these types of opportunities so crucial.

“I think they’re hugely important,” he said.

“There are not many opportunities out there like the rural ambassador program where young people who are passionate about agriculture get to have the experiences we did.

“To spend time bouncing ideas off other young producers as well as some of the older heads in the industry is a benefit to agriculture in the long run.”

The Alpha Show Society and Central Highlands Sub Chamber’s Harrison Lehman was named the Queensland Country Life Rural Ambassador for 2023, with runner-up Brianna Barron representing the Cooyar Agricultural Society and the Darling Downs Sub Chamber.

The 2023 Community Spirit Recipient was given to Matthew Petty, who played his part in representing the Marburg Show Society and the West Moreton and Brisbane Valley Sub chamber.

It comes after the Miss Showgirl awards were hosted in the state’s capital the week prior, where the Theodore Show Society and Central Queensland Sub Chamber’s Bella Hanson was crowned 2023 Miss Showgirl.

The purpose of these awards is to recognise and develop the young male and female leaders in the communities and give them a platform where they can continue to grow, and give back to their respective regions, which are the cornerstones of why these awards remain renewed at the Agricultural shows across Queensland.