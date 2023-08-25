Getaways snag a win

by Michael Lloyd

Four teams battled it out for the A and B Grade Touch Football Grand Finals last Friday night.

Scrambled Legs took out the B Grade competition in a strong showing, defeating The Balls and Chains 10-3. Congratulations to the Getaways who are three in a row defeating #PhinsUp in the A Grade 8-2.

After helping earn their teams the grand final glory, Tom McLellan and Rachael Cook were named players of the final.

Overall the player of the season in the women’s competition was Hayley Jackson while Tom McLellan and Will Joyce were tied at the top of the men’s league.

Those high flying try scorers were recognised too with Laylah Williamson, who scored 13 tries, taking out the top spot.

Following her in second place was Rachelle Bischel with nine tries and the third-highest scorer was Rachael Cook with eight tries.

Highest Try Scorer Men’s was taken out by Rhett Harris with an outstanding 28 tries for his side.

Second place went to Lachlan Moore with 26 tries and third place was taken out by Charlie Williams after his 16 tries.