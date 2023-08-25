Thomson Set To Host Thrilling Weekend

McKenzie Neal

The tranquil waters of the Thomson River are set to come alive, as the Longreach Yellowbelly Fishing Classic kicks off its highly anticipated annual event this Friday 25 August 2023.

With a reputation for being a fun, competitive and family-friendly affair that caters to all age groups, this year’s competition promises an array of activities, prizes, and a touch of friendly rivalry, showcasing true outback spirit.

Shannon Brooke is a member of the Longreach Yellowbelly Fishing Classic Committee and is excited about the weekend ahead.

“The last weekend in August has been the Longreach Yellowbelly Fishing Classics weekend for many, many years,” Shannon Brooke said.

“The Committee particularly like that this weekend-long event is family-orientated and encourages camping, competing and socialising on the banks of the Thomson River for residents of Longreach, the Central West and visitors alike.

“This event has been very well attended over the years, and after COVID we feel, it is starting to really wind up again, and I feel like this year is going to be the biggest year of attendance for the current Committee.

“There has been a bit more activity on social media, via online sales and private messages this year so it feels to me like it might be building into a really well-supported weekend.”

The competition is not just about the thrill of the catch, as it also provides the opportunity to compete in various angler categories, with prizes awarded to those who demonstrate their fishing prowess.

The excitement doesn’t end there, with random prize draws keeping everyone on their toes, with a major highlight being a boat up for grabs this year as one of the major draws.

As the festivities are concerned, families can enjoy free children’s activities, ensuring that the young ones are engaged and entertained throughout the weekend, with live music filling the air, setting the perfect backdrop and atmosphere for a great weekend in the Central West.

“Personally, I am always most excited to see who wins the longest Yellowbelly, but in general, the Committee are always excited to see who takes out the major random draws,” Shannon Brooke said.

“This year there is a boat and trailer and a $5000 random major draw – We are quite proud of those prizes but there are also fantastic prizes for all competitive categories and the raffles this year are equally impressive.

“We estimate there is roughly $30k worth of prizes up for grabs as well as money boards and yabby races to collect on.”

Adding a layer of intrigue to this year’s competition is the culmination of the 2023 Triple Crown Challenge.

The journey began with the Windorah Yellow Belly Hunt and continued with the Isisford Fishing Competition, with this weekend’s Yellowbelly Fishing Competition serving as the grand finale, with the angler that has the longest total length from a single fish across these three events being crowned the Triple Crown champion, walking away with a cool $1,300 in the process.

The upcoming weekend promises a diverse array of competitions, ensuring that participants of all ages, from the youngest Mini Anglers to the skilled Adults, will discover their own moments to shine.

The vibrancy of the ‘First Fish off the Bridge,’ the pure excitement of the Mini Anglers, the unwavering determination of the Juniors, and the impressive skills of the Adults will interweave to form a rewarding experience.

From the thrill of reeling in catches, to the anticipation of the Damper Competition and the allure of the Mystery Length Yellowbelly challenge, this event not only showcases the region’s fishermen and women, but also underscores the region’s unity and community spirit.

Shannon Brooke did touch on the future of the competition, asking anyone in the region to throw up their hands in support of future events.

“There are several committee members who are not continuing next year so I would really encourage some locals to step up and help out to keep the tradition alive,” Shannon Brooke said.

It is a great event for the region and one that many mark on their calendars each and every year and promises to be a great weekend for both the spectator and the ones doing the catching.

For more information, head to the Yellowbelly Fishing Competition’s Facebook page.